2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Mitchell Marsh and Adam Zampa

Australia secured an eight-wicket comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the 43rd match of World Cup 2023 to end their league phase on a high. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune hosted this high-scoring match.

After winning the toss, Australia asked Bangladesh to bat first. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das started on a positive note, putting together a 76-run opening stand. Stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed with 45 runs before getting out in the 28th over.

No.4 batter Towhid Hridoy was the standout batter for Bangladesh with 74 runs off 79 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added crucial runs in the death overs to take their side to a competitive total of 306/8 in 50 overs. Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott bagged two wickets apiece for Australia.

In their pursuit of a 309-run target, Australia lost opener Travis Head for just 10 runs off Taskin Ahmed. David Warner continued his good form and scored 53 runs off 61 balls with six boundaries.

Mitchell Marsh, batting at no.3, smacked 177* runs off 132 balls, including 17 fours and nine sixes. He received support from Steve Smith, who scored 63* off 64 balls, featuring four fours and one six. The duo took the side over the line in 44.4 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

South African opener Quinton de Kock has maintained his top position on the run-scorers tally with 591 runs at an average of 65.66. He's closely followed by New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, who has scored 565 runs from nine matches.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has amassed 543 runs from eight matches to secure the third rank in the standings with an average of 108.6.

Australian opener David Warner has cemented his fourth rank with 499 runs from nine innings. Rohit Sharma (442) and Van der Dussen (442) secured the fifth and sixth positions. Mitchell Marsh, with his daddy ton, propelled himself to the seventh position with 426 runs.

Daryl Mitchell (418) settled at the eighth rank. Dawid Malan (404) moved four ranks up to occupy ninth position. Maxwell (397) slipped one position to hold the 10th rank.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Adam Zampa, after scalping two wickets against Bangladesh, reclaimed the pole position in the wickets tally with 22 scalps at an average of 18.91 and an economy of 5.26.

He's followed by Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka with 21 wickets at an average of 25. Gerald Coetzee, with 18 scalps, secured the third spot at an average of 19.38.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi moved three positions up to secure the fourth rank, picking up 18 wickets. Marco Jansen (17), Mohammed Shami (16), Mitchell Santner (16), Haris Rauf (16), Bumrah (15) and Jadeja (14) are occupying the next positions respectively.