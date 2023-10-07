2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 7). The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosted this encounter.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh asked Afghanistan to bat first. The Afghans started on a decent note with a 47-run opening partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. However, they lost the plot quite quickly after Rahmat Shah's dismissal for just 18 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to revive the innings, but he couldn't get any support from other batters as Afghanistan were bundled out for a below-par total of 156 runs in 37.2 overs. Besides Gurbaz, only Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran scored 22 runs each.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan were the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, scalping three wickets apiece. Shoriful Islam bagged two wickets with Mustafizur and Taskim Ahmed picking one wicket each.

In the chase, Bangladesh lost their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das quite early. Fortunately, Mehidy Hasan Miraz came out to rescue Bangladesh with the bat, amassing 57 runs from 73 balls.

Mehidy received good support from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored an unbeaten half-century. Eventually, Bangladesh finished off the chase in 34.4 overs, losing just four wickets. Farooqi, Naveen, and Omarzai bagged one wicket apiece.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Devon Conway is the leading run-scorer of the campaign with 152 runs with his colleague Rachin Ravindra being the second leading run-scorer with 123 runs. Both these batters scored these runs against England.

At the time of writing, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen moved up to third and fourth spots, scoring 100 and 96 runs respectively. England's no.3 batter Joe Root slid down to the fifth spot, scoring 77 runs in one inning.

Najmul Hossain Shanto climbed up to secure the ninth rank. Mehidy Hasan Miraz propelled to the 10th position, accumulating 57 runs.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede is the current leading wicket-taker with four scalps over Pakistan. He is closely followed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scalped three wickets over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan secured the third rank, picking three wickets in one innings vs Afghanistan. Haris Rauf and Matt Henry settled with fourth and fifth spots respectively, picking three wickets apiece.