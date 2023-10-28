2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Netherlands match (Updated) ft. Mahmudullah and Bas de Leede

The Netherlands clinched an 87-run comprehensive victory against Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023, which took place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this win, the Netherlands bagged the eighth position in the standings.

On a favorable batting track, Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first. Despite the toss going their side, the Dutch openers failed to create any impact as Vikramjit Singh could add only three runs to the scoreboard, while Max O'Dowd was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

Wesley Barresi, who made a comeback after a considerable hiatus, looked decent with his run-a-ball 41, which included eight fours. He was sent packing by Mustafizur Rahman in the 14th over. Just one over later, promising Colin Ackermann also departed after scoring 15 runs.

All-rounder Bas de Leede struggled, managing only 17 runs off 32 balls with two fours. At 107/5, Netherlands desperately needed a substantial partnership. Scott Edwards teamed up with Sybrand Engelbrecht, and they stitched a 78-run sixth-wicket partnership to put the Dutch side in a competitive position.

Edwards went on to score a well-compiled 89-ball 68-run knock with six fours and Engelbrecht contributed with a 61-ball 35-run knock. Logan van Beek played a quick 16-ball 23-run cameo to take the side to 229 runs in 50 overs.

Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece with captain Shakib bagging one wicket for Bangladesh in the first innings.

Coming to the chase, Bangladesh was in a sense of hurry and as a result, they went on to lose wickets at regular intervals. Openers Liton Das (5) and Tanzid Hasan (15) were the first to leave the pavilion, courtesy of Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek respectively.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan were dismissed for single-digit scores by Paul van Meekeren. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the No. 3 batter, was the next to leave the crease after scoring 35 runs off 40 balls by Bas de Leede.

Keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim also lost his wicket for just one run by van Meekeren. Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan forged a 38-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the latter got out for 17 runs off 38 deliveries.

A few overs later, Mahmudullah also departed for 20 runs off 41 balls. Eventually, Bangladesh collapsed to 142 runs in 42.2 overs, losing the game by 87 runs. Paul van Meekeren was the star bowler for the Netherlands, bagging a four-wicket haul.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

South African opener Quinton de Kock maintained his top position on the batting charts with 431 runs from six innings at an average of 71.83. Australian opener David Warner has amassed 413 runs from six innings at an average of 68.83 to secure the second rank.

New Zealand's No. 3 batter Rachin Ravindra smacked a century against Australia to occupy the third position, accumulating 406 runs from six innings. South African former skipper Aiden Markram has scored 356 runs from six innings at an average of 59.33 to hold on to fourth position.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli slid down to the fifth rank, having amassed 354 runs from five innings at an impressive average of 118. Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah moved up to the 19th rank, racking up 218 runs from four innings.

Netherlands keeper-batter Scott Edwards is the second-best-ranked batter between these two sides. He smacked 204 runs from six innings at an average of 51.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa reclaimed the top position, having picked up 16 wickets from six innings. New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has scalped 14 wickets to bag the second rank.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked up 13 wickets from six innings to secure the third position. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has racked up 13 wickets to take up the fourth rank.

Paceman Gerald Coetzee has bagged 12 wickets from five innings to move up to the fifth position. Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede has secured 11 scalps to occupy the ninth rank in the 2023 World Cup so far.