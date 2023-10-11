2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

India secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted this high-scoring encounter.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started on a sedate note with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj not getting much assistance from the track. Just when the opening duo started to middle the ball, Bumrah found an edge off Zadran to send him back for 22 runs.

A few overs later, Gurbaz followed suit, losing his wicket for 21 runs off Hardik Pandya. No.3 batter Rahmat Shah looked promising during his stay but was given out LBW off Shardul Thakur's.

At 63/3, Afghanistan needed a brilliant partnership. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai put on a 121-run fourth-wicket partnership to paper over the deficiencies of the top three. India looked off-guard for a moment but Hardik Pandya came up with a slower delivery to send back the well-set Azmatullah.

Omarzai, who was promoted up the order, skewered the opposition bowlers with a beautiful 62-run knock of 69 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes. Skipper Shahid was at his serene best on the other end, smacking 80 runs off 88 balls, including eight fours and a six.

In the death overs, Men in Blue fought back, with Kuldeep giving just five runs and picking a wicket in three overs. Siraj was on the receiving end, conceding at least a four in all of his overs without picking up a wicket. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul as Afghanistan posted a solid total of 272/8 in 50 overs.

In response, Rohit Sharma used his bat like a swinging door and treated Delhi and many viewers to an exhibition in pull shots, among other delectable shots. He reached his fifty in just 30 balls, finding the fence on a consistent basis.

After a slow start, Ishan Kishan suddenly exploded into life, treating Afghanistan's vaunted bowling attack with disdain as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi were on the receiving end of the hammerings.

Rohit displayed the batting of highest quality and reached his century off just 63 balls, which is now the fastest by an Indian in World Cup history. A few overs later, Rashid Khan was successful in sending back Ishan Kishan for 47 runs.

Rashid Khan accounted for Rohit's wicket after the batter scored 131 runs off 84 deliveries, featuring 16 fours and five gigantic maximums.

After his dismissal, Virat Kohli (55* off 56) and Shreyas Iyer (25* off 23) finished off the chase in 35 overs to win the game by eight wickets, moving to the second spot on the standings with four crucial points.

Putting the game-talk aside, the highlight of the match occurred when Naveen ul Haq initiated exchanging pleasantries with Virat Kohli during the last few overs of the game.

Skipping the drumroll, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan maintained his pole position on the batting charts with 199 runs from two innings at an average of 199. He is closely followed by Sri Lanka's no.3 batter Kusal Mendis, who has amassed 198 runs.

The New Zealand opener Devon Conway occupied the third position, accumulating 184 runs from two innings at an average of 184 and a strike rate of 114.29. Kiwis' no.3 batter Rachin Ravindra surprised everyone with his willow-wielding skills, smacking 174 runs. The fifth batter on the list is Joe Root with 159 runs in two appearances.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner retained his top position on the bowling standings, scalping seven wickets. Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah jumped up to secure the second rank, picking up six wickets.

Kiwi pacer Matt Henry and Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali occupied the third and fourth ranks respectively, scalping six wickets apiece. Haris Rauf, after failing to create an impact against Sri Lanka, settled at the fifth position with five dismissals.