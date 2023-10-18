2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner 

New Zealand defeated New Zealand by 149 runs on Wednesday, November 18, in Match No.16 of World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the win, the Black Caps moved to the top of the points. The Afghans, on the other hand, will be looking to stage a comeback when they next face Pakistan.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Devon Conway has replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the leading run-scorer of the 2023 World Cup. The southpaw has scored 249 runs from four matches at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 104.62 with a top score of 152 not out to show for his efforts.

Rizwan, on the other hand, has scored 248 runs from three matches at an average of 124 and a strike-rate of 93.58 with a top score of 131 not out. Rizwan will have a chance to regain his top spot in Pakistan’s next match against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Quinton de Kock has notched 229 runs from three matches at an average of 76.33 and a strike-rate of 108.01 with two hundreds to his name.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Mitchell Santner is currently the top wicket-taker in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The left-arm spinner has taken 11 wickets from four matches at an average of 15.09 and an economy rate of 4.40. He also became the second New Zealand spinner after Daniel Vettori to pick up 100 or more wickets in ODIs.

Santner’s teammate, Matt Henry, is second in the list, having picked up nine wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 4.83. India’s Jasprit Bumrah has accounted for eight scalps from three matches with a four-wicket haul to his name. Hasan Ali, Kagiso Rabada and Bas de Leede have picked up seven wickets apiece.