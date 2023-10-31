2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup 2023. This one-sided affair took place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss. Shaheen Shah Afridi started with a beautiful set-up to dismiss Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan. He bowled four outside off-stump deliveries and then straightened his line on the fifth one, trapping Tanzid in front of his stumps.

In his second over, Afridi dismissed Najmul Hassan Shanto for four runs, thanks to Usama Mir's brilliant catch at mid-wicket. Haris Rauf was welcomed with boundaries yet again, but this time he retaliated on the last ball of his first over, hitting the perfect length to send back Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind for just five runs.

Liton Das joined hands with Mahmudullah to resurrect the innings. The duo stitched a 79-run fourth-wicket partnership to put their side in a competitive position. Liton Das departed after chipping the ball to short mid-wicket off Iftikhar Ahmed's bowling, having scored 45 runs.

Shaheen Afridi came back in the middle overs to stun Mahmudullah on 56 with a length delivery that disturbed the timber. Towhid Hridoy's stay in the middle lasted for just three balls as he was dismissed after giving an easy catch to Iftikhar Ahmed at slips.

Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 45 runs for the seventh wicket before the former was dismissed by Haris Rauf. Mohammad Wasim Jr cleaned up the tail, bagging a three-fer in the death overs to bundle Bangladesh out for 204 runs in 45.1 overs.

Shifting to the chase, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman started on a steady note, keeping net run rate in mind. They found the fence at frequent intervals to put the opposition bowlers on the back foot.

Shafique reached his half-century in 56 balls with Fakhar Zaman regaining his lost form with a fifty off 51 balls. Both batters pressed on the accelerator post their fifties. Shafique was trapped LBW by Mehidy Hasan on 68 runs off 69 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

A few overs later, Babar Azam followed suit as his rough patch in the World Cup continued. He was sent packing by Mehidy for nine runs off 16 balls. While trying to up the ante, Fakhar Zaman also returned to the pavilion, having scored an impressive 81 off 74 balls, including three fours and seven maximums.

In the end, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed finished the game for Pakistan in just 32.3 overs, with seven wickets remaining to secure the fifth position in the standings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the lone wicket-taker for Bangladesh with a three-wicket haul.

Here’s a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup:

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 431 runs from six innings at an average of 71.83 with three centuries. Australian opener David Warner occupies the second rank, having amassed 413 runs from six innings at an average of 68.83.

New Zealand's young sensation Rachin Ravindra is third, with 406 runs from six innings at an average of 81.2. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma occupies the fourth slot with 398 runs at an average of 66.33.

Mohammad Rizwan climbed up to the fifth position with his unbeaten 26-run knock. He has scored 359 runs in seven innings at an average of 71.80. South African hard-hitting batter Aiden Markram is sixth in the standings, having scored 356 runs from six innings at an average of 59.33.

Abdullah Shafique made his way into the Top 10 after his 68-run knock; he occupies the eighth position.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa maintained his top position on the bowling charts with 16 scalps in six innings. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi secured the second rank with 16 scalps in seven matches after bagging a three-fer against Bangladesh.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah occupies the third rank with 14 scalps at an average of 15.07. New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner slid down to the fourth position with 14 wickets. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen is fifth with 13 wickets at an average of 22.3.