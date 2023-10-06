2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Netherlands match (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan and Bas de Leede

Pakistan and Netherlands faced each other in the second match of the 2023 World Cup on Friday, October 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Netherlands’ decision to bowl after winning the toss proved right as they picked three wickets inside the first PowerPlay. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel added 120 runs for the fourth wicket to rescue the Men in Green.

After both batsmen were dismissed, Pakistan lost another wicket in the form of Iftikhar Ahmed, who made just nine runs. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan added 64 runs for the seventh wicket. Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 286 runs in 49 overs.

Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. He became the fourth bowler to pick a four-wicket haul for the Netherlands in the World Cup. Colin Ackermann picked two wickets, while Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, and Paul van Meekeren picked one wicket each.

The Netherlands didn’t have a great start with the bat and lost two wickets for 50 runs in 11.1 overs. Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede added 70 runs for the third wicket and helped the Netherlands bounce back. The Netherlands lost quick wickets after they reached halfway in their innings. They were dismissed for 205 runs in 41 overs and lost the match by 81 runs.

Haris Rauf picked three wickets for 43 runs in nine overs and was the most successful bowler for Pakistan. Hasan Ali picked up two wickets, while the other four bowlers picked one wicket each.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

The two centurions from the first day of the 2023 World Cup, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, are sitting at the top of the list of batsmen with the most runs in the tournament so far. Conway made 152 runs, while Ravindra made 123 runs.

Joe Root is third on this list, with 77 runs at a strike rate of 89.53. He hit four boundaries and one six during his innings.

Mohammad Rizwan played a fine knock of 68 runs against the Netherlands at a strike rate of 90.67. He hit four boundaries in his innings.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Bas de Leede bowled a magical spell of four wickets for 62 runs against Pakistan. It is the best bowling figure by a Dutch bowler against Pakistan in ODIs. He currently sits on top of the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the tournament so far.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. He bowled eight over, gave away 43 runs and picked a total of three wickets, putting him second on the list.

Matt Henry picked three wickets for 48 runs in the opening game against England. He was the most successful bowler for his team and third on the list.