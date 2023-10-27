2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs South Africa match (Updated) ft. Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan and South Africa played the 26th game of the 2023 World Cup on Friday, October 27, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. The Asian side lost the wickets of both their openers in the first 10 overs but collected 58 runs. Marco Jansen picked both these wickets and took his tally of wickets in powerplay to 10.

Babar Azam scored his third half-century in the tournament but was dismissed just after reaching the 50-run mark. Pakistan looked in some serious trouble before Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan joined hands in the middle. They added 84 runs for the sixth wicket and took the team’s total to over 200-run mark.

Shakeel scored his second half-century in the tournament and finished as the highest run-scorer for the team with 52. Pakistan were bundled out for 270 in 46.4 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for just 60 runs. Marco Jansen continued his dream run with the ball as he took three wickets for 43 runs in nine overs, including a maiden over. Gerald Coetzee took two, while Lungi Ngidi picked up one wicket.

South Africa had a similar start to their innings and lost the first two wickets inside the opening 10 overs. They added 67 runs in the powerplay though, their highest total in the first 10 overs so far in the World Cup.

There was an important moment in the match when Shadab Khan hurt his head while fielding and Usama Mir came in as the concussion sub for him.

Aiden Markram held one end as wickets kept falling on the other. He added some important runs with the other batters. The biggest partnership came for the fifth wicket with David Miller as they added 70 runs.

However, wickets kept falling and Markram was left with the task of shepherding the tail through towards the target. However, he too was dismissed in the 41st over after scoring 91 runs off 93 deliveries.

South Africa struggled after Markram’s dismissal but managed to cross the line in the end with just one wicket standing. Keshav Maharaj hit the winning runs as the Proteas registered their fifth win of the tournament. They won the game by one wicket in 47.2 overs.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and picked up three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Usama Mir picked up two wickets each.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock could make only 24 runs in this game but is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made a total of 431 runs in six innings at an average of 71.83 and a strike rate of 117.12.

Aiden Markram played a fine knock of 91 runs in this game and moved to second place on this list. He has made 356 runs in six innings at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 115.96.

Virat Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 354 runs in five games at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.54.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Adam Zampa has picked up 13 wickets in the World Cup so far and is in the first position. He has a bowling average of 17.76, an economy of 5.92, and a strike rate of 18.

Marco Jansen picked up three wickets in this game. He has taken a total of 13 wickets in six innings at an average of 22.30, an economy of 6.17, and a strike rate of 21.69.

Shaheen Afridi has moved to third place on this list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. He has taken 13 wickets in six games at an average of 22.76, an economy of 5.69, and a strike rate of 24.