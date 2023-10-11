2023 World Cup weather update: Delhi weather report for October 11 for India vs Afghanistan match

After a convincing win against Australia, Team India will now lock horns with Afghanistan in their second 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother against the Aussies, reeling at 2/3 while chasing 200 runs. But Virat Kohli and KL Rahul staged a superb comeback, adding 165 runs for the fourth wicket to take the team over the line.

The win will give the hosts some much-needed confidence going ahead in the tournament. However, they will continue to miss Shubman Gill, who is currently recovering from a bout of dengue.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a thumping defeat in their first game against Bangladesh. They got off to a good start but lost a few wickets in a cluster and couldn't recover. Hashmatullah Shahidi and company will look to bounce back against India to keep themselves in the reckoning for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the weather will be under the spotlight once again in Delhi. The temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a bit higher due to the humidity. The quality of the air is not likely to be too good.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain at all during the game in Delhi. There will be no cloud cover, thus, fans can anticipate a full 100 overs of action.

"Very exciting to play in the World Cup in front of the Indian crowd" - Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the senior-most cricketers in the current Indian side. He spoke highly of the Indian fans and believes they will have a major role to play in India's World Cup campaign.

Jadeja said on The ICC Review podcast:

"The energy of Indian fans, their confidence, and their unwavering faith in us are incredibly high. Whenever we play in India, for any series, they turn out in such large numbers that the entire stadium remains packed."

"I find it very exciting to play in the World Cup in front of the Indian crowd," he added. Hopefully, we'll perform well, reach the finals, and win the World Cup."

Can India continue their winning run against Afghanistan? Let us know in the comment section.