2023 World Cup weather update: Kolkata weather report for November 5 for India vs South Africa match

The first-place position in the 2023 ODI World Cup points table is on the line as the unbeaten Team India take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Men in Blue have been near faultless in the campaign so far and spruced up their net run rate with a massive 302-run win over Sri Lanka recently. Team India, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, will secure the top spot with a win against the Proteas.

South Africa, however, will not be an easy opponent to displace. Temba Bavuma and company have embodied an aggressive style of play which has delivered them six wins so far. Their only loss in the tournament came against the Netherlands in Dharamshala.

Team India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI, a decision which has been made easier now that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament entirely. The team management has opted to name Prasidh Krishna as the replacement player for the remainder of the tournament.

South Africa are also quite comfortable with their settled playing XI, with only a third seamer-second spinner tactical change being made when required. The Proteas have enjoyed immense success when batting second and have been shaky while chasing in the recent past.

As far as the weather for the upcoming high-profile contest is concerned, the temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover around 33 degrees at the start of the contest and slowly settle down to 27 degrees after the sun sets.

The humidity is expected to be around 50 to 65 percent while there are little to almost no chances of rainfall expected to interrupt the proceedings at the Eden Gardens. Lastly, much like the other major hubs in the nation, the air quality index is rated at 247. which falls under the very unhealthy category.

"We still need to earn the right to be there in the final" - Team India head coach Rahul Dravid

The Men in Blue are currently enjoying a dream run on home soil so far, and the in-form South Africa side poses their toughest challenge as well. Despite their seven-match winning run in the tournament, there are still some concerns hovering around the sixth-bowling option now that Hardik Pandya is unavailable.

Addressing the concerns, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said during the pre-match press conference:

“We are focused on this game. What happens from he­reon is still two or three games remaining. And for both the teams, whether it’s us or South Africa, we still need to earn the right to be there in Ahmedabad (for the final on November 19).”

