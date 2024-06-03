2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Oman match

Namibia have attained the number one spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B after a Super Over win against Oman on Sunday (June 2). The two teams played out a low-scoring thriller in Barbados, where they scored 109 runs each, taking the game into a Super Over.

David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus then helped Namibia win the Super Over by scoring 21 runs in six balls. Oman could only manage 10 runs in their six deliveries.

Courtesy of this win, Namibia have become the first team to open their account in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B. They have two points to their name with their net run rate being 0.000. Even Oman's net run rate is the same, but they hold the second position because they have zero points.

Oman almost had the match in their hands because David Wiese failed to connect a shot against Mehran Khan when Namibia needed two runs from the last ball. However, the wicketkeeper Naseem Khushi fumbled despite standing up the wickets, allowing Namibia to steal a bye.

South Africa and Sri Lanka will look forward to opening their account in 2024 T20 World Cup points table

South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram. (Image: Getty)

South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka in today's 2024 T20 World Cup match. It is the first game from Group D, meaning the winner of this game will attain the number one position in the standings for that group.

Both South Africa and Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the semifinals in the previous T20 World Cup despite having a strong team. They will be keen to perform well in this edition of the mega event. This Group D match will start at 8pm IST at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

