2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Oman vs Scotland match

Scotland moved up from second to first position in the 2024 T20 World Cup Group B points table after an emphatic victory over Oman. The Scots chased down a 151-run target in just 13.1 overs in Antigua to rise up to the top of the Group B standings.

After the seven-wicket win against Oman, Scotland now have five points from three matches. Their net run rate has gone up from +0.736 to +2.164. Australia have dropped to the second spot. The Aussies have four points from two games and an impressive net run rate of +1.875.

Meanwhile, Oman have become the first team to be officially eliminated from the tournament. Oman continue to languish at the bottom of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B with zero points. They have suffered three defeats from three matches, and their net run rate stands at -1.613.

Even if Oman pull off an upset against defending champions England in their last group stage match, they will not finish in the Top 2 of the Group B points table.

South African can tighten their grip over number 1 position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D today

Only one match will take place in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Monday, with South Africa facing Bangladesh. This Group D match will begin at 8pm IST in New York.

South Africa have recorded two wins in two matches so far. If they beat Bangladesh today, they will almost secure a Top 2 finish in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D. On the other hand, Bangladesh started their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka and will aim to continue in the same vein against South Africa.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this Group D clash. For the record, South Africa have never lost a T20I match against Bangladesh.

