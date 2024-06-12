2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Canada match

Pakistan have moved up from fourth to third position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A after a comfortable win against Canada on Tuesday, June 11. With this victory, the Men in Green have kept their Super 8s chances alive.

Mohammad Rizwan's half-century helped Pakistan chase down a 107-run target with seven wickets in hand at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Since Pakistan completed the run-chase in 17.3 overs, their net run rate has improved from -0.150 to +0.191.

On the other side, Canada's net run rate has gone down from -0.274 to -0.493. They have dropped from third to fourth position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A. Here are the updated standings:

All five teams of Group A still have a chance of qualifying for the Super 8 stage. India and USA seem the favorites to qualify right now, but Pakistan are known for making a comeback when everyone thinks they are out of the tournament. The upcoming Group A games will be quite exciting.

Australia can rise to top of 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B today

Australia will be in action today (June 12) against Namibia. If the Aussies win this game, they will rise from second to first position in the Group B standings. Also, a win in today's match will ensure Australia's place in the Super 8s. Australia already have four points to their name from two matches.

Meanwhile, Namibia have a golden chance to boost their chances of a Top 2 finish by recording an upset against Australia. It will be quite challenging for Namibia to beat Australia, who performed brilliantly in their games against Oman and England. The match will start at 6am IST and will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua & Barbuda.

