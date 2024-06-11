2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Bangladesh match

South Africa tightened their grip over the number one position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D with a thrilling victory against Bangladesh. The Proteas have now earned six points from three matches. Their net run rate stands at +0.603 after the first three games.

Bangladesh needed to chase 114 runs to register their maiden T20I win against South Africa. While they seemed to be in a comfortable situation at one point, the Proteas pulled things back in the final overs and restricted their opponents to 109/7 in 20 overs.

Despite the loss against South Africa, Bangladesh remain in the second spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D. Bangladesh have two points from two games. Their net run rate has come down from +0.379 to +0.075 due to the four-run defeat against the Proteas.

Netherlands are third in the Group D standings, followed by Nepal and Sri Lanka in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. South Africa are now the favorites to end as the table-toppers in Group D.

Pakistan can attain the third position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A today

The 2024 T20 World Cup action will continue in New York today (Tuesday, June 11) with a Group A match between Pakistan and Canada. It is a do-or-die game for Pakistan, who have suffered losses against USA and India so far in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Canada can boost their chances of Super 8 qualification by defeating Pakistan. The Canadian side defeated Ireland in their previous game. They will be keen to continue in the same vein against Babar Azam and Co. today.

The match between Canada and Pakistan starts at 10.30am Local Time (8pm IST). It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top today.

