2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Nepal match

South Africa finished at the top of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D with a 100% win record. Before the mega-event, Group D was labeled the 'group of death' by many cricket fans but the Proteas rose to the occasion, kept their nerves and won all the games.

While the win against Sri Lanka was one-sided, the Proteas had to work hard to beat the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal. The match against Nepal went down to the last ball, where South Africa escaped with a one-run victory eventually.

Courtesy of the win against Nepal, South Africa now have eight points from four matches. They have become the first team to win all four group matches in the T20 World Cup this year.

Meanwhile, Nepal's chances of qualifying for the Super 8s have come down to zero after their loss against South Africa. Even if Nepal wins their last group match against Bangladesh, they will not be able to finish second in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D.

The second spot in Group D is still up for grabs. Bangladesh and Netherlands are the two contenders for that one spot, with the team that finishes second set to join India, Australia and Afghanistan's group in Super 8s.

How can Bangladesh finish second in 2024 T20 World Cup points table?

Bangladesh still have a solid chance of qualifying for Super 8s (Image: Getty)

Bangladesh have their fate in their own hands as the Tigers can qualify for the Super 8s if they beat Nepal in their upcoming group stage match on June 17. Even if that match gets abandoned due to rain, Bangladesh will finish second in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D.

Netherlands will have to hope that Nepal beat Bangladesh and will have to beat Sri Lanka themselves later on the same day to make it to the next round. June 17 will be an exciting day for fans of Bangladesh and Netherlands.

