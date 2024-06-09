2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Uganda match

West Indies tightened their grip over the second position in the 2024 T20 World Cup Group C points table with a phenomenal win against Uganda. The Caribbean side crushed their African opponents by 134 runs to boost their net run rate from +0.411 to +3.574.

West Indies join Afghanistan to get four points in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C. Uganda continue to be in the third spot despite the heavy defeat. With this 134-run loss, Uganda's net run rate has dropped from -2.952 to -4.217.

Even if Uganda register a massive win against New Zealand in their final group stage match, they are unlikely to finish in the top two of the Group C points table. Meanwhile, Afghanistan and West Indies have almost sealed their place in the Super 8s.

India can take top position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A with win over Pakistan

The T20 World Cup action will continue with an epic match between India and Pakistan. New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host this game on Sunday, June 9, where a win for the Men in Blue will help them overtake the USA and take the top spot in Group A.

On the other side, Pakistan are fourth in the Group A points table. The Men in Green suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the USA in their last outing in the tournament in Dallas. They will be keen to move on from that and make a fresh start to their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in New York.

In another match on Sunday, Group B sides Scotland and Oman will face off. Scotland can climb up from second to the top spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B if they emerge victorious. On the other hand, if Oman win, they can push England down to the fifth position.

