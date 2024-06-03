2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs South Africa match

South Africa have moved up to the number one position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D. The Proteas crushed Sri Lanka in their opening match of the mega event at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday, June 3.

A phenomenal bowling display led by Anrich Nortje, who returned with figures of 4/7, helped South Africa bowl the islanders out for just 77 runs in 19.1 overs. The Proteas then reached 80/4 in 16.2 overs to complete a six-wicket win.

Thanks to this victory, South Africa now have two points from one match. They hold the numero uno spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group D with a positive net run rate of +1.048.

Sri Lanka are second right now with zero points to their name and a negative net run rate of -1.048. The island nation will have to ensure they win a match by a big margin soon so that their net run rate improves. Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands are yet to play a match in Group D.

Afghanistan can become the number 1 team in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C soon

All eyes will be on Rashid Khan in the upcoming match (Image: Getty)

Rashid Khan's team Afghanistan will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against debutants Uganda at 6 am IST on June 4. It is a Group C game, where hosts West Indies currently hold the top position in the standings.

West Indies' net run rate stands at +0.411, with two points to their name. If Afghanistan beat Uganda by a decent margin, they will overtake the Men in Maroon. They will become the new number one team in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C. It will be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming match.

