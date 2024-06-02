2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after USA vs Canada match

USA achieved the top spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A after an emphatic win against Canada. Playing in Dallas, the American cricket team chased down a 195-run target in the 18th over itself with seven wickets in hand.

Courtesy of this win, the American side now has two points from one match. They own the number one position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A with two points and a positive net run rate of +1.451.

Canada are second right now with zero points from one match. The Canadian side has a negative net run rate of -1.451 after the drubbing against USA. India, Ireland and Pakistan are yet to play any matches in Group A.

Speaking of the USA vs Canada game, Aaron Jones was the game-changer for the home team. He hit an incredible 40-ball 94 to guide America to a seven-wicket victory.

West Indies can attain the pole position in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B

All eyes will be on Rovman Powell tonight (Image: Getty)

The second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup will start soon in Guyana. Co-hosts West Indies will be in action against a rookie Papua New Guinea squad. PNG are playing only their second T20 World Cup, whereas the Caribbean side has won the T20 World Cup trophy twice.

It will likely be a lopsided battle in Guyana, but fans have witnessed some crazy upsets in the T20 World Cup before. PNG fans will expect their team to give the West Indies side a run for their money.

If West Indies register a massive win, they can not only earn two points in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group C, but they can also give a big boost to their net run rate.

