2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs Oman match (Updated) ft. Marcus Stoinis and David Warner

Papua New Guinea faced Uganda in the ninth game of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 6, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl.

PNG didn’t have a decent outing with the bat and were bundled out for just 77 runs in 19.1 overs. Only three batters managed to reach double digits. Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, and Frank Nsubuga took two wickets each for Uganda.

Uganda reached the target of 78 runs in 18.2 overs with three wickets in hand. Riazat Ali Shah was the highest scorer with 33 runs off 56 deliveries. Alei Nao and Norman Vanua amassed two wickets each for PNG.

In the 10th match, Oman elected to bowl after winning the toss against Australia. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis scored a half-century each. Stoinis played a destructive knock of 67 runs off just 36 deliveries and remained unbeaten.

Australia amassed 164 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Mehran Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Oman as he took two wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

Oman struggled to start their chase. Ayaan Khan and Mehran Khan made significant contributions with the bat. Ayaan scored 36 runs off 30 deliveries, while Mehran made 27 runs off 16 deliveries.

Oman finished their innings at 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 39 runs. Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets for 19 runs in three overs.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 1 1 0 76 76 76 45 168.88 0 1 0 4 4 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 1 1 0 70 70 70 46 152.17 0 1 0 9 1 4 MP Stoinis (AUS) 1 1 1 67 67* 0 36 186.11 0 1 0 2 6 5 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 6 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 7 DA Warner (AUS) 1 1 0 56 56 56 51 109.8 0 1 0 6 1 8 S Bau (PNG) 2 2 0 55 50 27.5 52 105.76 0 1 0 7 1 9 MP O'Dowd (NED) 1 1 1 54 54* 0 48 112.5 0 1 0 4 1 10 RG Sharma (IND) 1 1 1 52 52* 0 37 140.54 0 1 0 4 3

Aaron Jones is still in first place on this list after scoring 94 runs at a strike rate of 235 for the USA in the very first game of the tournament. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still in second place. He scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 168.88 in the first match for Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran is still the third-leading run-scorer. He made 70 runs for Afghanistan in the first outing. Marcus Stoinis has jumped to fourth place after scoring 67 runs off 36 deliveries against Oman. Andries Gous has slipped to fifth position from fourth with 65 runs to his name.

Navneet Dhaliwal has moved to sixth position from fifth and made 61 runs in the first outing for Canada against the USA. David Warner has jumped to seventh place after making 56 runs off 51 deliveries for Australia in the first game.

Sese Bau has jumped to the eighth position from ninth and has amassed 55 runs in two games for Papua New Guinea. Max O’Dowd has slipped to ninth place and made 54 runs for the Netherlands in the first game. Rohit Sharma has slipped to 10th place after scoring 52 runs off 37 deliveries for India against Ireland.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 9 5 5/9 1.8 2.25 4.8 0 1 2 Mehran Khan (OMA) 2 2 42 7 1 45 5 3/7 9 6.42 8.4 0 0 3 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 4 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 5 C Kyewuta (UGA) 2 2 43 7.1 0 42 4 2/17 10.5 5.86 10.75 0 0 6 LV van Beek (NED) 1 1 20 3.2 0 18 3 3/18 6 5.4 6.66 0 0 7 MP Stoinis (AUS) 1 1 18 3 0 19 3 3/19 6.33 6.33 6 0 0 8 TJG Pringle (NED) 1 1 24 4 0 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 0 0 9 A Nao (PNG) 2 2 36 6 1 25 3 2/16 8.33 4.16 12 0 0 10 HH Pandya (IND) 1 1 24 4 1 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker as he took five wickets for nine runs for Afghanistan in the first game. Mehran Khan has jumped to second place from fourth and has five wickets to his name in two games at an average of nine.

Anrich Nortje has slipped to third position from second. He picked four wickets for seven runs for South Africa in the first match. Ruben Trumpelmann has moved to fourth place from third, with his four wickets against Oman.

Cosmas Kyewuta has taken four wickets for Uganda in two games and has jumped to fifth position. Logan van Beek has slipped to sixth place from fifth. He took three wickets for 18 runs for the Netherlands in the first game.

Marcus Stoinis has jumped to seventh place as he took three wickets for 19 runs against Oman. Tim Pringle has moved to eighth position from sixth. He picked up three wickets against Nepal in his first outing.

Alei Nao has jumped to ninth place and has picked three wickets in two matches at an average of 8.33. Hardik Pandya has slipped to 10th place from seventh as he picked three wickets for 27 runs in the first game for India.

