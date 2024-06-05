2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Ireland match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

India faced Ireland in the eighth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India won the toss and elected to bowl.

Ireland had a slow and sluggish start to their campaign. They scored just 26 runs in the power play and lost two wickets. Only four batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Gareth Delany was the highest scorer with 26 runs off 14 deliveries.

Ireland were bundled out for 96 runs in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for India and took three wickets for 27 runs in four overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had two wickets each to their names.

The duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India. However, they couldn't combine for many runs as Kohli was dismissed after scoring one run. Rohit remained in the middle and scored a half-century. He had to retire hurt after he was hit on the arm.

Rishabh Pant finished things off for India with a six that came off a reverse hit. India reached the target of 97 runs in 12.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Mark Adair and Benjamin White took one wicket each for Ireland.

2024 T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 1 1 0 76 76 76 45 168.88 0 1 0 4 4 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 1 1 0 70 70 70 46 152.17 0 1 0 9 1 4 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 5 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 6 MP O'Dowd (NED) 1 1 1 54 54* 0 48 112.5 0 1 0 4 1 7 RG Sharma (IND) 1 1 1 52 52* 0 37 140.54 0 1 0 4 3 8 NR Kirton (CAN) 1 1 0 51 51 51 31 164.51 0 1 0 3 2 9 S Bau (PNG) 1 1 0 50 50 50 43 116.27 0 1 0 6 1 10 JN Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 0 45 45 45 48 93.75 0 0 0 6 0

Aaron Jones is still the leading run-scorer and scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 235 for the USA in the first match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still in second position and made 76 runs off 45 deliveries for Afghanistan in the first game.

Ibrahim Zadran is still in third place and amassed 70 runs at a strike rate of 152.17 for Afghanistan in the first outing. Andries Gous is still in fourth position with 65 runs to his name at a strike rate of 141.30.

Navneet Dhaliwal is still the fifth-highest run-scorer and scored in the first outing for Canada against the USA. Max O’Dowd scored 54 runs for the Netherlands in the first game and is still in sixth place.

Rohit Sharma scored 52 runs off 37 deliveries for India against Ireland and has jumped to seventh position. Nicholas Kirton has slipped to eighth place from seventh and scored 51 runs off 31 deliveries for Canada in the first game.

Sese Bau has slipped to ninth position from eighth and scored 50 runs in the first game for Papua New Guinea. Jan Frylinck has moved to 10th place from ninth. In the first game for Namibia, he scored 45 runs off 48 deliveries.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 9 5 5/9 1.8 2.25 4.8 0 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 3 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 4 Mehran Khan (OMA) 1 1 18 3 1 7 3 3/7 2.33 2.33 6 0 0 5 LV van Beek (NED) 1 1 20 3.2 0 18 3 3/18 6 5.4 6.66 0 0 6 TJG Pringle (NED) 1 1 24 4 0 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 0 0 7 HH Pandya (IND) 1 1 24 4 1 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 0 0 8 D Wiese (NAM) 1 1 22 3.4 0 28 3 3/28 9.33 7.63 7.33 0 0 9 Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) 1 1 12 2 0 4 2 2/4 2 2 6 0 0 10 JJ Bumrah (IND) 1 1 18 3 1 6 2 2/6 3 2 9 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker and became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in this edition of the T20 World Cup. He took five wickets for nine runs for Afghanistan in the first game.

Anrich Nortje is still in second place and took four wickets for seven runs for the Proteas against Sri Lanka. Ruben Trumpelmann is still in third position and picked four wickets against Oman.

Mehran Khan is still in fourth place and has three wickets to his name. Logan van Beek is still in fifth position and took three wickets for 18 runs for the Netherlands in the first game.

Tim Pringle is still in sixth place and picked three wickets against Nepal in his first outing. Hardik Pandya was India's most successful bowler against Ireland. He took three wickets for 27 runs and has jumped to seventh position.

David Wiese has moved to eighth place from seventh position from fourth and took three wickets in the first match against Oman.

Naveen-ul-Haq has slipped to ninth place from eighth and took two wickets for just four runs against Uganda. Jasprit Bumrah jumped to 10th position after picking two wickets for six runs against Ireland.

