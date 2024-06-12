2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs Australia match (Updated) ft. Gerhard Erasmus & Adam Zampa

The 23rd match of the 2024 T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Nepal at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, was abandoned due to rain. In the 24th match, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia.

Namibia didn’t have a decent start to their innings and lost three wickets in the powerplay. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score and Namibia were bundled out for 72 runs in 17 overs. Gerhard Erasmus was the highest scorer for Namibia with 36 runs off 43 deliveries. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers and took four scalps for 12 runs in four overs.

Australia reached the target of 73 runs in just 5.4 overs, with nine wickets in hand. Travis Head remained unbeaten on 34 runs off 17 deliveries. David Wiese picked up the only wicket for Namibia. Zampa won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

On that note, here's a look at the Most Runs and Most Wickets lists:

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2 2 0 156 80 78 101 154.45 0 2 0 9 9 2 Aaron Jones (USA) 2 2 2 130 94* 0 66 196.96 0 1 0 6 12 3 DA Warner (AUS) 3 3 0 115 56 38.33 75 153.33 0 1 0 11 6 4 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2 2 0 114 70 57 87 131.03 0 1 0 12 3 5 MG Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 0 101 52 33.66 90 112.22 0 1 0 10 3 6 NR Kirton (CAN) 3 3 0 101 51 33.66 72 140.27 0 1 0 6 4 7 AGS Gous (USA) 2 2 0 100 65 50 72 138.88 0 1 0 12 4 8 MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 2 1 97 67* 97 53 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 9 DA Miller (SA) 3 3 2 94 59* 94 95 98.94 0 1 0 5 5 10 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 3 3 1 93 53* 46.5 105 88.57 0 1 0 3 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still in first place having scored 156 runs in two games at a strike rate of 154.45.

Aaron Jones is still in the second position and has amassed 130 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 196.96.

David Warner has jumped to third place from seventh with 115 runs in three matches for Australia at an average of 38.33.

Ibrahim Zadran has moved to fourth place from third and has made 114 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 131.03.

Gerhard Erasmus has jumped to fifth position having scored 101 runs in three innings at an average of 33.66.

Nicholas Kirton has slipped to sixth place from fourth and has 101 runs to his name in three games at a strike rate of 140.27.

Andries Gous has slid to seventh position from fifth with 100 runs in two matches at an average of 50.

Marcus Stoinis has moved to eighth place from sixth and has amassed 97 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 183.01.

David Miller has slipped to ninth position from eighth following 94 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 98.94.

Mohammad Rizwan has moved to 10th place from ninth and has 93 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 46.50.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 2 2 44 7.2 0 26 9 5/9 2.88 3.54 4.88 1 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 3 3 72 12 0 43 8 4/7 5.37 3.58 9 1 0 3 A Zampa (AUS) 3 3 72 12 0 64 8 4/12 8 5.33 9 1 0 4 AJ Hosein (WI) 2 2 42 7 0 20 6 5/11 3.33 2.85 7 0 1 5 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2 2 48 8 0 29 6 4/17 4.83 3.62 8 1 0 6 MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 3 54 9 0 52 6 3/19 8.66 5.77 9 0 0 7 Mehran Khan (OMA) 3 3 48 8 1 61 6 3/7 10.16 7.62 8 0 0 8 Haris Rauf (PAK) 3 3 66 11 0 84 6 3/21 14 7.63 11 0 0 9 JJ Bumrah (IND) 2 2 42 7 1 20 5 3/14 4 2.85 8.4 0 0 10 N Thushara (SL) 2 2 42 7 0 36 5 4/18 7.2 5.14 8.4 1 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken nine scalps in two games at an economy of 3.54.

Anrich Nortje is still the second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three innings at a strike rate of nine.

Adam Zampa has jumped to third position and has eight wickets to his name in three outings at an economy of 5.33.

Akeal Hosein has moved to fourth place from third with six wickets to his name in two games at a strike rate of seven.

Rashid Khan has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has six wickets to his name in two outings at an economy of 3.62.

Marcus Stoinis has jumped to sixth place having picked up six wickets in threee outings at an average of 8.66.

Mehran Khan has slipped to seventh position from fifth having bagged six wickets in three games at an average of 10.16.

Haris Rauf has moved to eighth place from sixth and has taken six wickets in three innings for Pakistan at an average of 14.

Jasprit Bumrah has moved to ninth position from seventh and has taken five wickets in two matches at a strike rate of 8.40.

Nuwan Thushara has slipped to 10th position from eighth with five wickets in two outings at an average of 7.20.

