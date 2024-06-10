  • home icon
2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Oman vs Scotland match (Updated) ft. Ayaan Khan and Mehran Khan

Modified Jun 10, 2024 02:10 IST
2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters

Scotland secured a seven-wicket win over Oman in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Ground, Antigua.

Batting first, Oman posted a decent total of 150/7 in 20 overs. Keeper-batter Pratik Athavale (54) and Ayaan Khan (41*) were the standout batters in the first innings. Safyaan Sharif scalped two wickets, conceding 40 runs in four overs.

In the chase, Scotland finished off the game in 13.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. No.3 batter Brandon McMullen scored 61* runs in 31 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes to seal the deal for Scotland.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)2201568078101154.4502099
2Aaron Jones (USA)22213094*066196.96010612
3Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)220114705787131.03010123
4AGS Gous (USA)220100655072138.88010124
5NR Kirton (CAN)220100515066151.5101064
6MP Stoinis (AUS)2219767*9753183.0101048
7DA Warner (AUS)220955647.567141.7901085
8Ayaan Khan (OMA)3319241*4690102.2200063
9HG Munsey (SCOT)3318941*44.566134.8400066
10MA Jones (SCOT)3318745*43.563138.0900085

Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 156 runs. Aaron Jones (130) retained his second rank while Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (114) secured the third position in the standings.

Andries Gous (100), Nicholas Kirton (100), Marcus Stoinis (97), and David Warner (95) maintained their fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. Ayaan Khan moved up from the 19th to the eighth rank, scoring 92 runs.

George Munsey ascended from the 23rd rank to the ninth position, amassing 89 runs in the charts while Michael Jones slipped from the eighth to the 10th rank, accumulating 87 runs in the tally.

T20 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)22447.202695/92.883.544.8811
2AJ Hosein (WI)2242702065/113.332.85701
3A Nortje (SA)2248802664/74.333.25810
4Rashid Khan (AFG)2248802964/174.833.62810
5Mehran Khan (OMA)3348816163/710.167.62800
6OEG Baartman (SA)2248812054/1142.59.610
7JJ Bumrah (IND)2242712053/1442.858.400
8N Thushara (SL)2242703654/187.25.148.410
9LV van Beek (NED)22447.213953/187.85.318.800
10HH Pandya (IND)2248815153/2710.26.379.600

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is at top of the bowling charts with nine scalps from two innings. Akeal Hosein retained his second rank, picking up six scalps at 3.33. Anrich Nortje maintained his third position with six scalps at 4.33.

Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan continued to stay at the fourth rank with six scalps at 4.83. Oman’s Mehran Khan moved up from the eighth to the fifth rank with six scalps at 10.16. Ottneil Baartman slid one spot down to the sixth position with five scalps at an average of four.

Jasprit Bumrah (5) rocketed from the 30th rank to the seventh spot at four. Nuwan Thusahra (5) and Logan van Beek (5) descended two spots to the eighth and ninth ranks at 7.2 and 7.8 respectively. Hardik Pandya (5) ascended from the 22nd to the 10th rank at 10.2.

