2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after USA vs Canada (Updated) ft. Aaron Jones and Dillon Heyliger

Co-hosts United States started the T20 World Cup 2024 in style, beating Canada by seven wickets at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, June 1.

After electing to bowl first, United States bowlers struggled as Canada's opening batters put up a 43-run stand. Navneet Dhaliwal went on to score 61 runs off 44 balls with the aid of six fours and three sixes.

He received exceptional support from Nicholas Kirton, who smacked 51 runs off 31 balls, in a knock laced with three fours and two sixes. In the end, Shreyas Mova smashed 32* runs off 16 balls, courtesy of two fours and as many sixes.

Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, and Corey Anderson were the wicket-takers for the USA as Canada went on to post 194/5 in 20 overs.

In response, USA opener Steven Taylor bagged a two-ball duck. Monank Patel then went back to the hut for 16 runs. However, it was more of one-way traffic since then for the USA.

Andries Gous (65) and Aaron Jones smacked the opposition bowlers all around the park, scoring runs with ease. Jones went on to smash 94* runs off 40 balls to take his side home in 17.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 3 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 4 NR Kirton (CAN) 1 1 0 51 51 51 31 164.51 0 1 0 3 2 5 S Movva (CAN) 1 1 1 32 32* 0 16 200 0 0 0 2 2 6 A Johnson (CAN) 1 1 0 23 23 23 16 143.75 0 0 0 5 0 7 MD Patel (USA) 1 1 0 16 16 16 16 100 0 0 0 2 0 8 DS Bajwa (CAN) 1 1 0 11 11 11 5 220 0 0 0 1 1 9 Pargat Singh (CAN) 1 1 0 5 5 5 7 71.42 0 0 0 0 0 10 CJ Anderson (USA) 1 1 1 3 3* 0 5 60 0 0 0 0 0

Hard-hitting batter Aaron Jones leads the run-scoring charts with 94 runs while Andries Gous (65) is in the second spot. Canada’s Navneet Dhaliwal moved to the third position with 61 runs.

Nicholas Kirton (51), Shreyas Movva (32), Aaron Johnson (23), Monank Patel (16), Dilpreet Bajwa (11), Pargat Singh (5), and Corey Anderson (3) are holding the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 D Heyliger (CAN) 1 1 18 3 0 19 1 1/19 19 6.33 18 0 0 2 Harmeet Singh (USA) 1 1 24 4 0 27 1 1/27 27 6.75 24 0 0 3 CJ Anderson (USA) 1 1 18 3 0 29 1 1/29 29 9.66 18 0 0 4 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 1 1 24 4 0 34 1 1/34 34 8.5 24 0 0 5 Ali Khan (USA) 1 1 24 4 0 41 1 1/41 41 10.25 24 0 0 6 N Dutta (CAN) 1 1 16 2.4 0 41 1 1/41 41 15.37 16 0 0

Canada’s medium pacer Dilon Heyliger is the leading wicket-taker with one wicket at an average of 19.

Harmeet Singh (1), Corey Anderson (1), Kaleem Sana (1), Ali Khan (1), and Nikhil Dutta (1) occupy the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at an average of 27, 29, 34, 41 and 41, respectively.

