2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after USA vs Pakistan match (Updated) ft. Aaron Jones and Saurabh Netravalkar

USA secured a thrilling win in the Super Over against Pakistan in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. After winning the toss, USA asked Pakistan to bat first.

Babar Azam (44) and Shadab Khan (40) were the top scorers as the Men in Green posted a good-looking total of 159/7 in 20 overs. Nosthush Kenjige scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 30 runs in four overs.

In response, the United States leveled the scores in 20 overs, losing three wickets. Monank Patel (50), Andries Gous (35), and Aaron Jones (36*) were the star batters as the USA put up a fighting performance in the second innings.

In the Super Over, Mohammad Amir conceded 18 runs against Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh. Saurabh Netravalkar bowled for USA in the Super Over against Pakistani batters Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, and Shadab Khan, but they could muster only 13 runs as the USA recorded a huge win.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 2 2 2 130 94* 0 66 196.96 0 1 0 6 12 2 AGS Gous (USA) 2 2 0 100 65 50 72 138.88 0 1 0 12 4 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 1 1 0 76 76 76 45 168.88 0 1 0 4 4 4 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 1 1 0 70 70 70 46 152.17 0 1 0 9 1 5 MP Stoinis (AUS) 1 1 1 67 67* 0 36 186.11 0 1 0 2 6 6 MD Patel (USA) 2 2 0 66 50 33 54 122.22 0 1 0 9 1 7 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 8 JN Frylinck (NAM) 2 2 0 57 45 28.5 62 91.93 0 0 0 8 0 9 DA Warner (AUS) 1 1 0 56 56 56 51 109.8 0 1 0 6 1 10 S Bau (PNG) 2 2 0 55 50 27.5 52 105.76 0 1 0 7 1

USA's Aaron Jones consolidated his top spot in the run-scoring charts with 130 runs. Andries Gous moved up from the fifth to the second rank, accumulating 100 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz slipped one spot down to the third position with 76 runs.

Ibrahim Zadran (70) and Marcus Stoinis (67) slipped one slot each to make it to the fourth and fifth spots. Monank Patel (66) rocketed from the 41st rank to make it to the sixth slot. Navneet Dhaliwal (61) descended one slot to the seventh position.

Jan Frylinck (57) ascended from the 13th to the eighth position while David Warner (56) and Sese Bau (55) slid to the ninth and 10th positions in the tally.

T20 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 9 5 5/9 1.8 2.25 4.8 0 1 2 Mehran Khan (OMA) 2 2 42 7 1 45 5 3/7 9 6.42 8.4 0 0 3 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 4 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 2 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 5 C Kyewuta (UGA) 2 2 43 7.1 0 42 4 2/17 10.5 5.86 10.75 0 0 6 LV van Beek (NED) 1 1 20 3.2 0 18 3 3/18 6 5.4 6.66 0 0 7 MP Stoinis (AUS) 1 1 18 3 0 19 3 3/19 6.33 6.33 6 0 0 8 TJG Pringle (NED) 1 1 24 4 0 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 0 0 9 A Nao (PNG) 2 2 36 6 1 25 3 2/16 8.33 4.16 12 0 0 10 HH Pandya (IND) 1 1 24 4 1 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 0 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi (5) and Mehran Khan (5) continue to lead the wickets standings at averages 1.8 and nine, respectively. Anrich Nortje (4), Ruben Trumpelmann (4), and Cosams Kyewuta (4) retain their third, fourth, and fifth ranks at 1.75, 5.25, and 10.5, respectively.

Logan van Beek (3), Marcus Stoinis (3), Tim Pringle (3), Alei Nao (3), and Hardik Pandya (3) maintained their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at 6, 6.33, 6.66, 8.33 and nine, respectively.

