2025 Champions Trophy likely to be moved out of Pakistan; ICC considering the UAE as host or a hybrid model - Reports 

Pakistan's worst fears have come true as they are on the cusp of losing out on hosting a major tournament yet again.

According to Dainik Jagran and other sources, on the back of India's continued hesitance of touring Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering shifting the 2025 Champions Trophy to a neutral location.

As of now, ICC is considering the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a viable option, much like the 2021 T20 World Cup. Furthermore, a hybrid model is also being contemplated, with Pakistan playing host to the non-India matches of the tournament.

A hybrid model was implemented in the 2023 Asia Cup. Pakistan were the solitary hosts as per the scheduling, but due to India's reluctance to travel across the border, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) settled on dividing the matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan only hosted four matches of the 2023 Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka hosting all of India's matches, including the final, among other fixtures. According to earlier reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached the ICC over compensation for its hosting rights if the tournament is not contested in Pakistan.

The PCB had also suggested the ICC to rope in an independent security agency, which could cooperate with the security personnel in Pakistan to arrange the safety of teams partaking in the tournament.

The BCCI is adamant over its stance of not touring Pakistan due to the fragile and volatile diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Furthermore, the matter arguably does not lie in the BCCI's hands since any potential change has to come from the Indian government's side.

The 2025 Champions Trophy was supposed to be a major statement for Pakistan, as in their ability to host a major tournament.

The infamous 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team affected their credibility in a huge way, and they have just managed to claw their way back by hosting the likes of Zimbabwe, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and England over the last couple of years.

However, Pakistan's wait to host a major tournament again will seemingly have to wait, since the BCCI is highly unlikely to budge from its current stance.

Pakistan last hosted a major tournament in 2008, which came in the form of the Asia Cup. The nation's last ICC tournament goes back to the 1996 ODI World Cup, which the nation co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka.