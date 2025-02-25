2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs South Africa match

South Africa retained the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy Group B points table after a washout against Australia. Rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the contest between South Africa and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Courtesy of the no result, South Africa and Australia earned one point each from the 2025 Champions Trophy fixture. The Proteas have three points from two matches, with a net run rate of +2.140. Australia retained the second spot. They have three points from two games as well, but their net run rate stands at +0.475.

England and Afghanistan hold the third and fourth positions, respectively, in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B. The two teams will be in action against each other on February 26 and the losing side will be eliminated from the competition.

Can Afghanistan rise up to the 3rd position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B?

Afghanistan are currently fourth in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B, but they can move up to the third spot if they defeat England in their next fixture. It is pertinent to note that Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs when the two teams met during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

On the other side, England will be desperate for a win after losing against arch-rivals Australia in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. England's net run rate of -0.475 has kept them above Afghanistan, but if the Jos Buttler-led outfit win on February 26, they will have a two point lead over Afghanistan.

With Australia and South Africa having reached three points, England and Afghanistan are in a do-or-die situation. It will be interesting to see which team gets eliminated from Group B first.

