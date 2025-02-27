2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is over for Pakistan. The host nation had a horrible tournament, ending in another dull fashion as their match against Bangladesh ended without any ball being bowled. Rawalpindi received massive rainfall and match officials decided to abandon the game, with both teams sharing a point each.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh had nothing but pride to play for on Thursday, February 27. Now, they have finished the Champions Trophy campaign winless, having lost their matches against New Zealand and India. After this, Pakistan finished the at the last spot (Group A) with a solitary point and an NRR of -1.087.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished with a better NRR than Pakistan. They also have just one point at an NRR of -0.443. There wasn't much that gone in Pakistan or Bangladesh's way. The two rivals had a disappointing campaign, crushing the hearts of their fans.

India or New Zealand - who will finish top at Champions Trophy points table?

Now, there's only one match left in Group A of the Champions Trophy points table. It will be between India and New Zealand, with the winner ending up as the table toppers with three out of three wins. Interestingly, it will also be the last league match of the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Dubai on March 2.

It still won't be a dead rubber as the outcome of the India vs New Zealand clash will decide the semi-final clashes. For those unaware, the winner of Group A will take on the second-placed side from Group B. Similarly, the table toppers of Group B will face the loser of the India vs New Zealand match.

Also, India's semi-final date and venue is pre-decided. Irrespective of where they finish, India will play their semifinal clash in Dubai on March 4, two days after their bout against the Kiwis.

