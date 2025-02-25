2025 Champions Trophy Qualification scenarios: Can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals after New Zealand’s five wicket win over Bangladesh?

With New Zealand beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their second clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the hosts, Pakistan, have been officially knocked out of the tournament.

Hosting an ICC event after 29 years, Pakistan were considered strong favourites to win the tournament. However, they got off to a bad start with a 60-run loss against the Kiwis in the tournament opener.

Their next game against India in Dubai was a virtual must-win encounter for them to keep their chances in the tournament alive. However, a Virat Kohli century saw them slump to a six-wicket defeat.

Mathematically, Pakistan had a chance had New Zealand suffered losses against Bangladesh and India, and Pakistan had beaten Bangladesh by a huge margin. However, New Zealand's five-wicket win over Bangladesh sealed their fate, with the hosts crashing out of their own party.

Michael Bracewell was named the player of the match against Bangladesh for his fou-wicket haul, while Rachin Ravindra scored a century to guide the Kiwis home in the chase.

How did Pakistan fare in the 2025 Champions Trophy?

Pakistan started well against New Zealand but failed to hold onto their momentum- Source: Getty

Pakistan were the defending champions heading into the tournament after beating India by 180 runs in the summit clash of the 2017 edition of the tournament. They headed into the tournament with confidence, having finished up as runner-ups in the Tri-Series held between the Men in Green, New Zealand and South Africa.

However, things didn't go to plan for the hosts. They lost their opening encounter against New Zealand by 60 runs, followed by a six wicket loss against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan will play their last game of the tournament against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Thursday, February 27. They will be looking to win the contest and bow out of the tournament on a high.

