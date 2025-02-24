2025 Champions Trophy Qualification scenarios: Have New Zealand qualified for the semifinals after their five-wicket win over Bangladesh?

New Zealand had a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Monday, February 24. As a result, they have secured their place in the final four of the tournament. The Black Caps, alongside India, become the second team in the competition to advance into the semi-finals.
Heading into the match, New Zealand needed only a win to secure their berth in the semi-finals of the event. They played Pakistan in their tournament opener in Karachi and ended up on top, winning by 60 runs and having a superior net run rate.
Winning the toss and opting to bowl first on Monday, New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 236/9 in 50 overs. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (77 off 110) scored a half-century and Jaker Ali (45 off 55) scored a crucial knock down the order. It helped the subcontinent side to get to a sizeable total. For the Kiwis, Michael Bracewell (4/26) was the highest wicket-taker.
New Zealand lost two wickets early in their chase. However, Rachin Ravindra (112 off 105) and Tom Latham (55 off 76) played fine knocks and helped them get home to a victory. The Black Caps made it four points in two games and finished top in Group A after the contest, with a net run rate of +0.863.
New Zealand to play their semi-finals in Lahore irrespective of their finish in Group A
With two wins in two matches, New Zealand have secured their semi-final appearance in the Champions Trophy. They have a chance to make it to the final for the first time since 2009 and have a chance of winning it for the first time since 2000.
Irrespective of their final position in the Group A table, New Zealand will be playing their semi-final match in Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. It will be interesting to see which team from Group B will be facing them.
