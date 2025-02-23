2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs India match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav

The Champions Trophy witnessed a highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday, February 23. India emerged victorious, comfortably defeating Pakistan by six wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

India lost the toss for the 12th consecutive time, with Pakistan opting to bat first. However, Pakistan's batting struggled under pressure, with partnerships failing to gain momentum as key wickets fell.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan contributed significantly, adding 104 runs together with Shakeel scoring 62 and Rizwan 46. Khushdil Shah attempted to steady the ship but was eventually dismissed, and Pakistan were bowled out for 241.

Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian attack, picking up three wickets, while Hardik Pandya supported with two wickets. Harshit Rana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel each claimed one wicket.

In reply, India chased down the target with ease. Shubman Gill made 46 runs, and the in-form duo of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forged an essential 114-run partnership. Iyer notched up his 21st ODI fifty, scoring 56 off 67 balls before being dismissed by an excellent catch from Imam-ul-Haq.

Virat Kohli, in his trademark style, guided India to victory with his 51st ODI century. The Men in Blue successfully reached the target with seven overs to spare, securing a six-wicket win and qualifying for the playoffs. The loss dealt a blow to Pakistan, who were eliminated from the playoff race.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BM Duckett (ENG) 1 1 - 165 165 165 143 115.38 1 - - 17 3 2 Shubman Gill (IND) 2 2 1 147 101* 147 181 81.21 1 - - 16 2 3 V Kohli (IND) 2 2 1 122 100* 122 149 81.87 1 - - 8 0 4 JP Inglis (AUS) 1 1 1 120 120* 0 86 139.53 1 - - 8 6 5 TWM Latham (NZ) 1 1 1 118 118* 0 104 113.46 1 - - 10 3 6 WA Young (NZ) 1 1 - 107 107 107 113 94.69 1 - - 12 1 7 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 2 2 - 107 69 53.5 88 121.59 - 1 - 10 3 8 RD Rickelton (SA) 1 1 - 103 103 103 106 97.16 1 - - 7 1 9 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 1 1 - 100 100 100 118 84.74 1 - - 6 2 10 Rahmat Shah (AFG) 1 1 - 90 90 90 92 97.82 - 1 - 9 1

Ben Duckett of England leads the run charts with 165 runs at a strike rate of 115.38, though his efforts were not enough to secure a victory for England. Shubman Gill has moved to second place from sixth, having accumulated 147 runs at a strike rate of 81.21.

Virat Kohli re-enters the top rankings following his remarkable 51st century, now sitting in third position with 122 runs at a strike rate of 81.87, Josh Inglis, who guided Australia to a victory over England, occupies the fourth spot with an unbeaten 120 runs.

Khushdil Shah has made a significant jump, rising from 10th to seventh, with 107 runs at an impressive strike rate of 121.59. Rounding off the table is Rahmat Shah, who finishes with 90 runs at a strike rate of 97.82.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 1 1 60 10 - 53 5 5/53 10.6 5.3 12 - 1 2 Harshit Rana (IND) 1 1 46 7.4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 4.04 15.33 - - 3 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 51 8.3 1 36 3 3/36 12 4.23 17 - - 4 W O'Rourke (NZ) 1 1 54 9 - 47 3 3/47 15.66 5.22 18 - - 5 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 6 MJ Santner (NZ) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 7 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2 2 114 19 - 83 3 3/40 27.66 4.36 38 - - 8 AR Patel (IND) 2 2 114 19 1 92 3 2/43 30.66 4.84 38 - - 9 MJ Henry (NZ) 1 1 44 7.2 1 25 2 2/25 12.5 3.4 22 - - 10 PWA Mulder (SA) 1 1 54 9 - 36 2 2/36 18 4 27 - -

Mohammed Shami continues to lead the wicket-taking chart, despite failing to take a wicket in today's match against Pakistan. Harshit Rana remains in second place with four wickets at an economy rate of 3.97. Kuldeep Yadav has moved up to seventh position following his vital three-wicket performance, maintaining an economy rate of 4.36.

Axar Patel has climbed to eighth after claiming the crucial wicket of Mohammad Rizwan, now having three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.84. Matt Henry and Wiaan Mulder round out the table, both with two wickets, averaging 12.5 and 18, respectively.

