3 Indians in the top 4 ODI batters as Babar Azam drops below Rohit Sharma after WI vs PAK 2025 series

Three players, including India captain Rohit Sharma, are placed in the top four of the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters, released on Wednesday, August 13. Shubman Gill remains at the top of the charts with 784 ratings.

Skipper Rohit (756 ratings) has swapped second place with Pakistan’s Babar Azam (751), now third, following his back-to-back failures (0 &9) in the 50-over series against West Indies.

Like Gill, Virat Kohli (736 ratings) has retained his fourth spot in the latest ODI rankings. Shreyas Iyer, who is placed eighth, is the fourth Indian in the top 10 list.

Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja retained their second and ninth place, respectively, in the latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. Jadeja is also 10th among all-rounders.

The major gainers were West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (up five places to 12th), Jayden Seales (up 24 spots to 33rd), and Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (up three rungs to 54th).

India's Tilak Varma climbs to No. 2 in the latest ICC T20I rankings

Like Rohit Sharma in ODIs, India’s Tilak Varma has risen to second place with 804 ratings in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. The change came as Australian opener Travis Head dropped two spots to No. 4 after managing two and five runs in the first two T20Is against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has consolidated his World No.1 place with 829 ratings. India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also retained his No. 6 place, while Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped out of the top 10 to No. 11.

Among bowlers, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi retained their fourth and seventh spots, respectively, in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya continued to dominate the all-rounders chart with 252 ratings.

The notable movers include Australian batter Tim David and South Africa's youngster Dewald Brevis. David broke into the top 10 list of batters by rising six places following his 83 (52) and 50 (24) against South Africa in the ongoing Test series. Dewald Brevis, who slammed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls in the second T20I, also skyrocketed to 21st from outside the top 100.

ICC @ICC Imposing batting displays from the #AUSvSA series cause major shuffle in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings 👊

Other big movers were Cameron Green (up six spots to 17th) and Tristan Stbbs (rose 12 places to equal 27th). Among bowlers, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood climbed three spots to 20th, while Kagiso Rabada improved 15 rungs to 44th. Lungi Ngidi also surged 14 places to 50th.

Jasprit Bumrah remains No.1 in Tests

In Tests, India's Jasprit Bumrah remained the No.1 bowler with 889 ratings. New Zealand pacer improved one place to third following his 16 scalps in the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, which earned him the Player of the Series. Other gainers were Rachin Ravindra (up 15 spots to 23rd), Devon Conway (rose seven places to 37th), and Henry Nicholls (improved six rungs to 47th).

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant consolidated their fifth and eighth places among batters. Ravindra Jadeja also dominated the all-rounders rankings in Tests with 405 ratings.

