3 reasons why RCB are struggling in Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025

After an optimistic start, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's team title defence has taken a turn for the worse. The franchise had won their first two matches in Vadodara, but their form has dipped in the Bengaluru-leg of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).

RCB kickstarted their campaign with a record run chase against the Gujarat Giants (GG), and followed it up with a clinical and impressive win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). Their stint in Benglauru should have been the extension of the early momentum, but it has turned into the exact opposite of that. Three defeats on the trot leave them third in the standings, and a mid-table muddle with three matches remaining.

RCB have the opportunity to make amends when they face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final game in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1. However, the three consecutive defeats might prove to be the difference maker at the end of the league stage.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why RCB are struggling in the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025.

#1 Batting first

Perhaps not the strongest defence for RCB, but it is undeniable to say that the toss has had a huge bearing on the results in the WPL 2025 so far. Only once in 12 matches has a team been able to defend a score, which includes both of RCB's wins so far.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium already has a reputation for being a chase-friendly ground, and RCB have had to bat first in all of their three matches at the venue so far. In two of those outings, RCB posted a decent competitive total, but ended up losing by the slimmest of margins, before being totally outplayed by GG in their most recent defeat.

In the last edition, RCB had played five matches at the venue, recording three wins and two losses. In two of those wins, RCB had successfully defended target, albeit by a close margin.

This season, RCB have been unable to cope with the new ball while batting first, and with the top-order unable to deal with it, they have been unable to record the extra cushion of runs needed to negate the aid in chasing. Although the dew factor has not been as prevalent as it was in Vadodara, RCB's struggles of defending scores shone through in the losing streak.

#2 Over-reliance on top-order

RCB have generally been reliant on their top order for the bulk of runs, and the trio of Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Ellyse Perry have largely clicked, but it is all downhill after that. RCB are left stuttering if even two of these aforementioned players fail to make an impact.

In the Bengaluru-leg, Ellyse Perry has largely carried the batting unit single-handedly with her back-to-back thumping fifties. Smriti Mandhana's inconsistency is costing RCB big time, as early wickets have led to the middle-order being exposed well earlier than intended.

RCB also have their questionable decisions to blame for their failure at home. For instance, in the loss to the UP Warriorz, which should have been a comfortable win, there were numerous blunders towards the end of the game which cost them two sure shot points.

#3 Spinners' inconsistency

This was always bound to be an issue for RCB as they are without their entire first-choice spin trio of Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana, and Shreyanka Patil due to injury. Although the likes of Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, and Kanika Ahuja have had their moments, they have largely been outbowled by the visiting spinners.

In the contest against MI, although Wareham picked up three wickets, she lacked support at the other end. Against UPW, Sophie Ecclestone put in a match-winning display while the RCB spinners struggled to make an impression, with Ekta Bisht and Georgia Wareham boasting high economy rates without no wickets.

Lastly, in the recent clash against GG, the pair of Ashleigh Gardner and Tanuja Kanwar spun a web around the RCB batters. However, the RCB spinners, despite a decent performance, lacked the venom of their opposition.

