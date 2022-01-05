5 records Bangladesh broke en route to historic win against New Zealand

Mominul Haque-led Bangladesh scripted one of the biggest upsets in Test history by thumping New Zealand by eight wickets at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

It was unlike whatever we have seen in New Zealand over the last 10 years. The Asian team, without its two greatest players in Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, dominated all five days, took a 130-run first-innings lead, bowled out the hosts for a paltry 169 in the second innings, and then easily chased 42 in the final essay.

Each Bangladeshi batter contributed runs, especially Haque (88 and 13*) and Liton Das (86). Each visiting bowler chipped in with wickets - led by the unlikely champion Ebadot Hossain (1/75 and 6/46), to cook a fairytale for the kids in Dhaka and beyond.

Naturally, it was also a great day for cricketing stats and records, as the Tigers broke some and engendered others en route to their win. Here's a look at five of them:

#1 Bangladesh's first-ever Test win against New Zealand

This is Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over New Zealand. The two teams had played against each other 15 times before this match, with the Kiwis winning 12 times and three games ending in draws. It is also Bangladesh's first win in New Zealand in any format. Before today, the visitors had lost all the 32 matches in New Zealand.

#2 First away Test win against a top-ranked side, best in wickets margin

It was Bangladesh's only sixth win away from home in 61 Tests. Before today, they had only beaten West Indies and Zimbabwe twice and Sri Lanka once. This is the first time they have trounced an ICC top-five ranked team in their backyard.

The margin of victory - eight wickets - is also their biggest in away wins, with the previous best being four-wicket triumphs over both West Indies (2009) and Sri Lanka (2017). Their biggest win (by runs) came against Zimbabwe in 2021 - by 220 runs.

#3 First Asian team to win a Test in New Zealand in over a decade

The last time an Asian team beat New Zealand at home was Pakistan's 10-wicket thumping in 2011. Haque and co. have made Bangladesh the first Asian team to win a Test in New Zealand in over a decade.

#4 New Zealand's unbeaten run of 17 Tests halted

ICC @ICC



#WTC23 | #NZvBAN A day these Bangladesh fans will never forget A day these Bangladesh fans will never forget 🙌#WTC23 | #NZvBAN https://t.co/9RPNaNZGdp

Bangladesh also broke New Zealand's impressive hot streak of 17 consecutive Test wins at home which started after a defeat to South Africa in 2017.

#5 New Zealand's streak of 8 home series wins shattered

Also Read Article Continues below

This being a two-Test series, Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the rubber. In the process, they have shattered New Zealand's incredible record of eight consecutive series wins at home. This was the third biggest streak in Test history after India's 14 (2013 - present) and Australia's 10 (1994-2010).

Edited by Samya Majumdar