India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. India had last won the event back in 2013 when they beat England in the final.

The Men in Blue made it to the final in the 2017 Champions Trophy as well but unfortunately lost to Pakistan. With their win in 2025, they became the only team to win the marquee ICC event thrice, having also won it back in 2002 (joint-winners).

New Zealand batted first and posted a total of 251/7 on the board. While it was a challenging score, it was just not enough in the end as India got over the line with four wickets and an over remaining.

On that note, let us take a look at some similarities between India's Champions Trophy wins in 2013 and 2025.

5 similarities between India's Champions Trophy wins in 2013 and 2025

#5 Five-wicket haul by an Indian spinner in the tournament

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, all-rounder and off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul against the West Indies at The Oval. India restricted West Indies to 233/9 as Jadeja returned with figures of 5/36.

In the 2025 edition, an Indian spinner once again picked up a five-wicket haul. This time it was Varun Chakaravarthy who rattled New Zealand in India's final group-stage game. He picked up 5/42 as India won the match by 44 runs.

#4 Spinner taking most wickets for India in the tournament

Indian spinners asserted their dominance in both these editions of the Champions Trophy where they won the tournament. In 2013, Ravindra Jadeja finished as India's leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps from five games at an average of 12.83 and an economy rate of 3.75.

In 2025, Varun Chakaravarthy was India's highest wicket-taker (joint), with nine wickets from just three games at an average of 15.11 and an economy rate of 4.53.

#3 India scored 2 hundreds in the entire tournament

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, India registered two hundreds in the entire tournament. Both these hundreds were scored by Shikhar Dhawan against South Africa and West Indies.

The 2025 edition saw Indian batters scoring two hundreds in the whole tournament once again. Shubman Gill scored a hundred in India's opening match against Bangladesh while Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten ton against Pakistan.

#2 India beat Pakistan in the group stage

In both these editions, India beat Pakistan in the group stage. During their clash in 2013 in Birmingham, they bowled Pakistan out for just 165 runs before successfully chasing a revised target of 102 runs from 22 overs with eight wickets to spare.

This time around, India once again bowled Pakistan out for 241 runs and chased the target down in just 42.3 overs with six wickets at their disposal. Thus, the Men in Blue beat them both times in the group stages of the tournament.

#1 Winning the tournament unbeaten

The biggest similarity between India's Champions Trophy wins in 2013 and 2025 is the fact that they won both tournaments while remaining unbeaten. In 2013, they won all their three group-stage games against South Africa, West Indies, and Pakistan before beating Sri Lanka in the semifinal and England in the final.

In 2025 as well, India won all their games in the group stages, beating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. They then defeated Australia in the semifinal and New Zealand once again in the final.

