"50 shades of jealousy"- Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for 'getting triggered' by an MS Dhoni fan on Twitter

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a strong reaction to a social media post from apparently an MS Dhoni fan. The fan, after India's loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, tweeted about how a young MS Dhoni led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup win in 2007.

Harbhajan quoted that tweet on Sunday and sarcastically explained why it was not just Dhoni but other players as well that helped India win the T20 World Cup. He also slammed the player worship culture in India and wrote:

"Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said captain won 😂 it’s a team sports . Win together lose together"

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Fans on Twitter didn't like how Harbhajan Singh reacted to the tweet and felt that there was no need for a decorated cricketer like him to respond to a fan account. Some also trolled Harbhajan and claimed that he was 'jealous' of MS Dhoni's achievements. Here are some of the reactions:

` @FourOverthrows Harbhajan and the entire Ganguly era cricketers cannot digest the fact that a boy from Ranchi turned out to be a bigger cricketer than them and has gained a cult fan following. The fact that Dhoni never reacts to these salty ex-cricketers shows his class as a person.

Ash || RP17 @InnerInsightsX

Then play with only 11 players and let them decide their own field positions , batting position, bowling role nd lineup.

Ash || RP17 @InnerInsightsX

Then play with only 11 players and let them decide their own field positions , batting position, bowling role nd lineup.

Haha it will be fun n interesting 🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣

🕉 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 @KodelaDeepak

It's silly to credit Dhoni for everything and Even more for a senior cricketer to react to those fans elevations. There's a reason they are called fans. Searching for logics in their reasoning, exposes own insecurity.

Maddy Madhav @MaddyMadhav_

Rubbish. If someone asks you, who has won the most number of trophies for Australia, whether you will tell Ricky Ponting's name or will list the playing XI of each trophy. Why is he getting triggered for a fan tweet?

Chandragupta | चंद्रगुप्त @Chandragupta258

Quoting a random MSD fan to take potshots at Dhoni lol. Pettiness level 1000.

Shivam Sharma🇮🇳 @shivam_sh45

Shivam Sharma🇮🇳 @shivam_sh45

Reason why MS Dhoni gets more credit for winning World Cups and icc trophies because he never asked for it &Players like you always show your jealousy with your actions and words🙂

Ra_Bies 2.0 @Ra_Bies

50 shades of jealousy

Striver @striver_79



It’s usually fan pages. I will understand the outrage by the senior players if Dhoni himself claims it.



Dhoni always hands it over to the juniors and goes into a corner, never is in the media.



Striver @striver_79

Never seen Dhoni come up and say that he has won.

It's usually fan pages. I will understand the outrage by the senior players if Dhoni himself claims it.

Dhoni always hands it over to the juniors and goes into a corner, never is in the media.

As senior players, no point in…

Hud Hud Dabangg @HudHuddDabangg

getting triggered by a fan account. For Australia even Ricky Ponting is hailed as greatest!

Mave7ick @chandleratheart

Funny how No Indian Captain defeated The mighty Aus in knockouts during your time especially with "the other 10" ..

Jitender Kakroda @Jitu_kakroda

Without you @harbhajan_singh 😂😂

Onlycharan @_onlycharan

Tell ur batch mates tht they can't do wht dhoni has done and u guys will never have what dhoni has got nd achieved

Franklin @Franklin_rayan_

The greatest accomplishment of Dhoni's career is not just surviving but thriving with these people in the dressing room. ☺❤💥

India's preparation was not upto the mark: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was blunt in his review of the WTC final in a video on his YouTube channel. He felt India went far behind in the game on Day 1 itself and a lot of that was down to lack of preparation.

He stated:

"India could not make much of an impact on Day 1 even though there was so much grass on the pitch. Yes, India did reduce Australia to 72/3, but after that, Travis Head's inning became a headache for India. Steve Smith also scored a hundred, but you expect him to score big. He is a proven match-winner, but Travis Head scored 163. I felt that India's preparation was not upto the mark."

Only time will tell whether the WTC final debacle will bring some major changes in the Indian Test team.

