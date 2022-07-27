"53:01"- Mayank Agarwal shares photo after intense workout

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal is gearing up for the upcoming season with some intense workout sessions. The first half of 2022 was not so memorable for the batter, but he'll be keen to perform well in the remainder of the year.

Agarwal was added to the Test squad in the recently concluded tour of England after Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. However, he did not get a place in the playing XI, as Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings with Shubman Gill.

Agarwal is back in India and is working hard ahead of the Maharaja Trophy. He posted a photo of himself with his exercise schedule for the day. Agarwal mentioned the time that he took to complete his workout, captioning the image '53:01'.

Agarwal was visibly tired after his workout session. It'll be exciting to see how the Indian batter performs in the remainder of 2022.

Mayank Agarwal has had patchy recent form

Agarwal has not touched the 25-run mark in his last six innings (Image: Getty)

IPL 2022 was the first time Agarwal got the responsibility of leading a franchise for the full season, as Punjab Kings named him their new captain. However, he could not perform well under the pressure of captaincy. In 13 games, he scored only 196 runs at an average of 16.33.

Even in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh, Agarwal returned scores of 10 and 22 for Karnataka. With India set to play their next ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh later this year, Mayank Agarwal will look to work on his weak areas and make a roaring comeback to the team.

