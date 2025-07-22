"Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds" - Shubman Gill lashes out at England for time-wasting tactics on Day 3 of Lord's Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has cleared the air over the visitors' confrontation with England opener Zak Crawley in the closing stages of Day 3 of the Lord's Test. He explained that the entire Indian camp was peeved since the England openers walked out to bat 90 second behind schedule, something the visitors found totally unacceptable.England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. There was a massive controversy towards the end of Day 3 as Gill was seen having a go at Crawley, with some of the other Indian players also joining in.At a press conference ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester, which begins on Wednesday, July 23, Gill was asked whether he regrets his actions on Day 3 and whether he felt his over-aggressive tactics backfired. The Indian skipper clarified:&quot;Lot of people have been talking about it. So, let me just clear the air once and for all. The English batsmen on that day, they had seven minutes of play left. They were 90 seconds late to come to the crease. Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds.&quot;The 25-year-old admitted that India too would have looked to ensure that they play fewer deliveries had they been in a similar position. Gill, however, deemed England's methods against the spirit of the game. He elaborated:&quot;Even if we were in that position, we would have liked to play lesser overs, but there's a manner to do it and we felt... Yes, if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on. That is fair, but to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that comes in the spirit of the game.&quot;England gave it back to India when they came out to bat in their second innings at Lord's. Chasing 193, the visitors were all-out for 170. Gill looked completely out of sorts and perished for six to Brydon Carse.&quot;It just didn't come out of nowhere&quot; - Shubman Gill dismisses 'acting' theoryFollowing the events that transpired towards the end of play on Day 3 at Lord's, a lot of experts wondered whether Gill was trying to be someone else and acting in an aggressive manner. Some even claimed that he was trying to copy Virat Kohli. The young Indian skipper, however, rubbished all claims of the confrontation being a planned one. The right-handed batter explained:&quot;Just leading up to that event, lot of things that we thought should not have happened had happened. It would not say it's something that I am very proud of, but there was a lead up and build up to that. It just didn't come out of nowhere and we had no intention of doing that whatsoever, but you are playing a game to win and there are a lot of emotions involved.&quot;When you see there are things happening that should not happen, sometimes the emotions come out of nowhere,&quot; Gill concluded.Despite his twin failures at Lord's, the Indian captain remains the leading run-getter in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In six innings, he has amassed 607 runs at an average of 101.16.