"91 is chasing him, first in Gabba and now Rajkot" - Fans react as Shubman Gill departs for 91 once again in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Shubman Gill, once again, missed out on a well-deserved century, this time against England on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. The right-handed batter scored 91 runs off 151 balls, with the aid of two sixes and nine boundaries, before getting run out.

The runout came during the 64th over of India’s second innings when Tom Hartley bowled up a delivery to Kuldeep Yadav outside off. The left-hander tried to go back over the bowler but ended up playing towards Ben Stokes at wide mid-on.

Gill had already run halfway down the track before Stokes fired a throw to the bowler, who whipped the bails off. Kuldeep took a couple of steps before sending his partner, who was caught short of the delivery, and walked back in disgust.

The right-hander was earlier dismissed on 91 against Australia at Gabba in 2021. Gill departed for a duck in the first innings but managed a match-winning 104 against England during the second innings of the last Test in Visakhapatnam. With the ton, he also returned to form as India won the game by 106 runs.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Shubman Gill for his 91 in the second innings. One user wrote:

"You gotta feel for Shubman Gill, worked so hard for this beautiful inning when he was under immense pressure because of questions around his Test spot, this could have been his 11th international hundred, it looks like number 91 is chasing him, First in Gabba and now Rajkot."

Here are some more reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill help India extend 400+ lead against England in third Test

A clinical batting performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India extend a 400+ lead against England on Day 4.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 314/4 at Lunch, leading by 440 runs, with Jaiswal (149 off 189) and Sarfaraz Khan (22 off 23) at the crease.

Earlier on Day 3, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings, thanks to a four-fer from Mohammed Siraj. Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring 153 runs off 151 balls, including two sixes and 23 boundaries.

Batting first, Team India put up 445 in their first innings, courtesy of centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225), respectively. Mark Wood emerged as the pick of the England bowlers, returning with figures of 4/114.

Follow the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test live score and updates here.

