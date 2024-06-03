"A 39-year-old still carrying Namibian cricket with both bat and ball" - Fans hail David Wiese's all-round heroics in 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Oman

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese produced a sensational all-round performance in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Oman in Barbados on June 2. The 39-year-old began his heroic efforts with figures of 3/28 as Namibia restricted Oman to a below-par 109.

The former South African cricketer then contributed with a crucial 8-ball 9* to send the game to the Super Over. However, it was in the extra period that Wiese completely took over.

He smashed a four and a maximum from the first two deliveries of the Super Over, finishing with 13 off 4 deliveries to help Namibia post a mammoth total of 21/0. Wiese followed his batting exploits by also bowling the Super Over for Namibia and conceding only 10 runs with a wicket.

Trending

His all-round showing in regulation and the Super Over had fans on X hail the veteran cricketer.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to hail Wiese for his magical outing, with one saying:

"David Wiese let his team to play super over and he himself won the superover for his team."

"David Wiese has KKR blood in him," another fan tweeted.

"David Wiese and Namibia is an old love story," said a fan.

"Lost a couple of years tonight, don't know how many I have left in me now" - David Wiese

David Wiese cheekily admitted the nerves of the pressure-cooker situation he faced numerous times during his incredible match-winning performance against Oman in Namibia's T20 World Cup opener.

The champion all-rounder was one of the stars of Namibia's stunning win over Sri Lanka in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Wiese did one better on this occasion, starring with bat and ball in the 20-over contest and the Super Over.

Reflecting on his efforts at the post-match presentation, Wiese said:

"Lost a couple of years tonight, don't know how many I have left in me now. Just been that kind of an emotionally draining game. (On his Super Over bowling) I had a feel for the wicket and knew what I had to execute in the Super Over. The pitch was difficult, was a bit two-paced and different to what we expected. I think we adapted well and it was surely a pitch where you had to spend some time out there."

Having played for South Africa and Namibia, Wiese boasts terrific T20I numbers with a batting average of almost 25, a bowling average of 22.59, and an economy of 7.15.

Boyed by the thrilling win, Namibia will look to continue the momentum in their next outing against Scotland at the same venue on Thursday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback