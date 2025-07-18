"A beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3" - Former Indian wicketkeeper's scathing attack on Karun Nair ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 18, 2025 18:32 IST
England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Karun Nair has failed to convert his starts to substantial scores thus far in the England series [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer launched a scathing attack on the out-of-form Karun Nair ahead of the fourth Test against England at Manchester, starting July 23. The 33-year-old returned to the Indian Test side after a seven-year absence on the back of stellar performances in domestic cricket.

Ad

However, Nair has struggled to produce big scores in the first three Tests against England, averaging under 22 after six innings. The right-hander started at No. 6 in the series opener at Leeds before batting at No. 3 in the last two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Yet, despite reaching double figures in five of the six innings, Nair hasn't crossed 40.

Talking about the Vidarbha batter's struggles in the series in a conversation with TOI, Engineer said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Karun Nair has been getting brilliant 20s and 30s. He's (Nair) scored beautiful 30 runs, beautiful cover drives and all that. But a beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3. You've got to get a not-so-beautiful 100. You need runs on the board. You need (to score) bigger. The expectation should be much higher."

Nair's struggles with the bat have proved costly as India trail the best-of-five series 1-2, following a heartbreaking 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord's.

Ad

"If he's good, play him to win this Test match" - Farokh Engineer on Sai Sudharsan replacing Karun Nair

Ad

Farokh Engineer urged the Indian management not to consider age a factor and pick Sai Sudharsan to bat at No. 3 if he warrants a place on merit. The 23-year-old debuted in Tests in the series opener before being dropped for the next two Tests.

Sai failed to capitalize on his opportunity to bat at No. 3, scoring 0 and 30 in the Leeds encounter.

"We should pick the best XI. I haven't seen much of Sai Sudharsan. You've got to pick the best player for the time being. Who's going to give you maximum? You are playing for your country. Your reputation is at stake. So, I would say, forget the age. If he's good, play him to win this Test match," said Engineer (via the aforementioned source).

Apart from Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, India also have Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran in the reserves to choose from for the crucial No. 3 spot in the upcoming Manchester Test.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications