“A board member started to attack me” - Usman Khawaja makes huge statement over injury controversy during 2024-25 Sheffield Shield

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja took a massive swipe at deputy chair of Queensland Cricket Ian Healy over blasting him for his 'pick and choose mentality', keeping in mind the Sheffield Shield final. Khawaja said a board member attacking him was disappointing as they have a responsibility towards the well-being of players and the organization.

The southpaw was a late omission from the team sheet, citing a hamstring injury. However, a few eyebrows were raised when Khawaja was spotted at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday when Queensland were on the cusp of facing South Australia. It was to be a crucial fixture as the result of that would determine who would play in the final.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Pakistan-born cricketer said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"A board member started to attack me, which was really disappointing for me because I feel like the board has a responsibility to the organisation and the players."

Speaking on SEN, Healy had said:

"What we shouldn't forget is when Usman makes a team and (is) in a game he is 100 per cent in. When he gets into the environment he is fine. It's just this pick and choose mentality that has been evident in his later years that Queensland haven't been happy with. The board should be aghast that Usman Khawaja has chosen not to play the last round of the Sheffield Shield competition to get his state into the final

In four matches of the Sheffield Shield this season, Khawaja averages a healthy 70.40 with 352 runs alongside one century and a couple of fifties.

"Joe Dawes came out the other day and said a few inflammatory things" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Queensland Cricket's boss Joe Dawes insisting that the association wasn't aware of the veteran's ankle and hamstring injuries, the opener strongly denied it. The 38-year-old disclosed that his injury has been registered on their athlete management system and everyone knows it, including the physio.

"For me, the most disappointing [thing] was I try to keep this as in-house as possible behind the scenes, obviously not any more. Joe Dawes came out the other day and said a few inflammatory things, which is really disappointing to me as a player. After that, I felt like I had to speak up and at least give my side of the story. The first and foremost thing, Joey said the medical staff had no idea. That is 100 per cent wrong. I’ve talked to both our physios ... I was talking to the Australian physio the whole time. It’s on AMS – our athlete management system – my hammy is reported, everything is there, everyone knew about it."

"That’s probably one of the most shocking things I’ve heard said. That’s really disappointing because it’s categorically untrue. I just want to clear that up. The physio 100 per cent knew about my hammy injury."

The Sheffield Shield final between Queensland and South Australia is on March 26 set to be hosted by the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

