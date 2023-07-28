"A box that should have been ticked is not ticked" - Aakash Chopra on Umran Malik not bowling enough overs in 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra reckons Umran Malik could have bowled more overs in the first ODI between India and the West Indies.

Umran went wicketless and conceded 17 runs in three overs as the Men in Blue bowled out the Windies for 114 after asking them to bat first in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27. Rohit Sharma and Co. then chased down the target with five wickets and 27.1 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Umran could have been used a little more effectively, considering he seems to be in India's thoughts for the 2023 ODI World Cup. He elaborated:

"Umran Malik - a box that should have been ticked is not ticked. You have kept this fast bowler, done a slightly left-field selection because he wasn't with the team for the last little while and his IPL was also extremely middling, but you haven't kept him in the Asian Games."

Chopra feels the Jammu and Kashmir speedster could have been given another spell towards the end of the West Indies innings. The former Indian opener stated:

"You are thinking that if Bumrah doesn't get fit and even if he gets fit, you have got an express pacer. You kept him but bowled him only three overs. He didn't pick up a wicket. There was probably an opportunity for him to come and pick up two or three wickets in the end but you didn't go towards him."

Umran was introduced after the powerplay overs and was given a three-over spell. However, with the pitch assisting the spinners and Ravindra Jadeja picking up three wickets from the other end, the speedster was replaced by Kuldeep Yadav, who ran through the Windies' lower order with a spell of 4/6 in three overs.

"If we see from the World Cup perspective, it seems like Hardik Pandya should bowl six to eight overs" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya was given a three-over spell with the new ball.

Aakash Chopra pointed out Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness was also supposed to be tested in the ODI series. He observed:

"There were questions about whether Hardik will bowl. If we see from the World Cup perspective, it seems like Hardik Pandya should bowl six to eight overs. If he can do that, the team's balance will become good. Then you can go with two fast bowlers, especially if you are playing in Lucknow or Chennai, where you will need more spin."

The reputed commentator believes the seam-bowling all-rounder wasn't tested enough with the ball in the first ODI. He explained:

"He picked up a wicket as well, dismissed Kyle Mayers, and was bowling decently too, but he bowled only three overs. Whether he bowls three overs here or in the IPL - he was doing that. So in my opinion, it was not a major discovery, that can Hardik Pandya bowl six to seven overs?"

Chopra highlighted that Pandya was stopped after one slightly expensive over whereas he could have been given a five-over spell. He added that a longer stint with the ball would have helped ascertain his bowling fitness and rhythm.

