"A difficult decision but I feel it is right time" - Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan's captain in all 3 formats

Babar Azam has stepped down as the captain of Pakistan's men's cricket team with immediate effect. The star batter took to his social media handles to announce his decision on Wednesday, November 15.

Babar, who was appointed the captain in the two white-ball formats in 2019 and then in Tests in 2020, led Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which has just entered its semifinal stage.

His tactics and captaincy came under intense scrutiny throughout the tournament, with a lot of word doing the rounds in the media over his job hanging in the balance. Pakistan finished fifth out of 10 teams in the round-robin stage with four wins from nine matches as they failed to progress to the knockouts.

Babar put out a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he will continue to represent Pakistan across formats while extending his support to the next captain.

"Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world. Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," said Babar.

Elaborating on his decision to stand down, he said:

"It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call [sic]"

Babar led Pakistan in 71 T20Is, 43 ODIs and 20 Tests. Under his leadership, Pakistan made the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2021 before going one step further and qualifying for the final in 2022, apart from reaching the top of the ICC ODI Rankings earlier this year.

Babar Azam's private chat with PCB official was leaked during 2023 World Cup

Things didn't look rosy during the World Cup when a WhatsApp chat of Babar and the Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Salman Naseer, was leaked in the middle of the tournament.

The chat revealed Salman quizzing the then skipper over allegations of the PCB chief Zaka Ashraf not answering his calls, which Babar duly denied.

In his statement announcing his resignation as skipper, Babar thanked the PCB for entrusting him with the job.

Pakistan are next scheduled to tour Australia for a three-Test series in December. Having never won a Test series on Australian soil till date, their task has only gotten more challenging now due to the need to find a new skipper.

While Sarfaraz Ahmed, the man Babar took over from, led when the latter was off the field during the series against New Zealand earlier this year, it remains to be seen if the PCB opt for a more long-term choice.

Shadab Khan was Pakistan's vice-captain at the World Cup, but his own poor form means that appointing him is a risky option.

