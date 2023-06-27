"A very good one-day side" - Wasim Akram expects Pakistan to do well in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has earmarked his countrymen to clinch the upcoming 2023 World Cup, starting on October 5th in India. The former left-arm seamer trusts the modern-day great in Babar Azam to marshall his troops well.

Pakistan's only 50-over World Cup win came in 1992 under Imran Khan when Akram picked up the Player of the Match award for his 3 wickets and 33 off 18 deliveries. However, the Men in Green haven't reached the semi-final since the 2011 edition and got eliminated from the group stage four years ago.

Speaking to the ICC, Akram feels Pakistan have an excellent One-day side and that they can do well in familiar conditions. He said:

"We have a good side...a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam. As long as they are fit and as long as they play according to the plan, they will have a chance of doing well in that World Cup because it is played in our type of conditions in India on the sub-continent."

Babar, the number-one ranked ODI batter, has been prolific in the format in the last two years. The right-hander has accumulated 5089 runs in 100 ODIs at 59.17 with 18 centuries. He also won the Men's ODI Player of the Year in 2022.

"He gets people into the stadium" - Wasim Akram on Babar Azam

The 57-year-old feels Babar is the heart and soul of the Pakistan cricket team and labelled his cover drive as the best in the world. Akram said:

"I think he can (get better) as he is the best player we have. The whole country follows him, everything he does. He gets people into the stadium and it doesn't matter whether it is T20, one-dayers or Test cricket and, in my opinion, he has the most beautiful cover drive in the world."

Pakistan will open their 2023 World Cup campaign on October 6th against one of the qualifiers in Hyderabad. Their key clash against India is on 15th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

