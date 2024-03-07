"A lot like Christopher Nolan's movies" - Dinesh Karthik on Ravichandran Ashwin's masterful bowling

Dinesh Karthik believes that Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling is comparable to Christopher Nolan's movies because of its complex nature.

Karthik mentioned how Ashwin has used physics to improve things like his delivery stride and hip movement. Sharing his take on the seasoned campaigner's thought process, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"Ashwin's bowling and his mastery over his skill is a lot like Christopher Nolan's movies. Sometimes you've to watch it again, maybe twice or thrice to understand what the movie is all about. What he's trying to achieve, I've seen an article where he speaks about parabola, where he speaks about the different angles he uses, not just the usual angles, but we're talking about delivery stride, arm power loading, how the hip can move faster, and various things like these."

The ongoing Dharamsala Test between India and England is Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test. Karthik expressed his excitement as the crafty spinner became the first cricketer from Tamil Nadu to achieve this milestone.

The cricketer-commentator added:

"I'm very happy for him. I've always had a special corner for him because he's from the state that I played in, and we've been playing this sport for about 92 years now, and Tamil Nadu is yet to produce a 100-Test match player. I'm very, very happy and proud to say that Ashwin is the first player from Tamil Nadu to do that. The next best from Tamil Nadu is Murali Vijay at 62, and there's a big gaping hole after Ashwin in terms of who can reach the 100-Test match mark."

Ashwin shone with the ball on the opening day of his 100th Test, bagging a four-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav claimed a fifer as England were bowled out for just 218 runs.

"We'll all realize how good Ravichandran Ashwin has been the moment he retires" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't gotten the credit that he deserves for his contributions to the Indian team. He believes that fans will understand the 37-year-old's value after he retires from Test cricket.

He also pointed out how Ashwin's naysayers often bring up his overseas record to criticize him. Karthik, however, noted how the bowler is second to none when it comes to performing in Indian conditions.

Karthik added:

"Sometimes, we don't realize greatness and how good people are when they're around and they're playing. We'll all realize how good Ravichandran Ashwin has been the moment he retires. We speak about, 'Oh, he's not done well abroad, oh, he's not done well here.', but the fact that in India, the way he's mastered his art, (is terrific)."

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 511 wickets in 188 innings in his Test career. Furthermore, he also has five Test centuries to his name and has mustered 3309 runs at an average of 26.47.

