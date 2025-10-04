"A new chapter begins" - Fans react as Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as new ODI captain for IND vs AUS series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (October 4) appointed Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain for the upcoming three-match series in Australia later this month. Outgoing Rohit Sharma will play solely as a player after he led the Men in Blue to their second ICC title, the 2025 Champions Trophy, earlier this year.
Gill's promotion in the 50-over format came after he led the Men in Blue to a 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series in England earlier this year. Under his captaincy, India also thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first of the ongoing two-match series at home. The 25-year-old is also the vice-captain of India's T20I side.
It's worth mentioning that Gill has been leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last two years. He has led the Titans to 14 wins in 27 games. With an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gill will now look to build the 50-over side and help the team win their third title after 1983 and 2011.
Fans on X congratulated Shubman Gill on taking the baton from one of the most successful ODI captains, Rohit Sharma. One user wrote:
"All the best to Shubman Gill for becoming the odi captain of this invincible odi side . Do carry the legacy which Kohli & Rohit built in this format over the years."
Another user commented:
"It was all on the cards."
A third user added:
"A new chapter begins!"
Here are a few more reactions:
How has Shubman Gill performed for India in ODIs?
Shubman Gill has a promising record with the bat for India in the 50-over format. The right-handed batter has amassed 2775 runs in 55 matches at an average of 59.04 with the help of a double century and seven tons. He enjoys a decent record against the Aussies, scoring 280 runs in eight innings with the help of a ton and a half-century.
Meanwhile, the first ODI between India and Australia will be played in Perth on October 19.
