"A player does not become great only by sports"- Indore Traffic police officer thanks Rohit Sharma for his heartwarming gesture

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continues to win fans' hearts with his kind and heartwarming gestures. The latest praise came from the Indore traffic police officer Ranjeet Singh, who narrated a story by connecting two separate incidents in Indore.

In a Facebook post, Singh recalled when the Indian team visited Indore last time, but Rohit could not share his autograph. Yet, remembering the incident and the person, the Indian skipper shared his autograph with best wishes and asked the team's bus driver to hand it over to the officials and subsequently to Ranjeet Singh.

The Police officer detailed the entire episode in his post:

"When the Indian team came to Indore for the last time, I met India’s captain Rohit Sharma ji. I asked him about his autograph but I could not take him due to duty, but the captain remembered this. This time while going he gave his autograph and his love towards me in words and gave it to driver sir and told him to give this crazy man Ranjeet. Hearty thanks captain sir for your love.. A player does not become great only by sports, similar thinking makes him great!"

Unfortunately for Rohit Sharma, things haven't gone to plan on the field upon his return to the T20I format after the 2022 World Cup.

He registered back-to-back ducks on his comeback in the opening two T20Is against Afghanistan. Yet, Rohit could add another feather to his cap as skipper, with another win making the Indian captain with the most T20I wins, surpassing MS Dhoni's mark of 41.

Team India will look to complete the series whitewash against Afghanistan

Despite Rohit Sharma's indifferent form, Team India has endured no trouble dismantling Afghanistan in the first two T20Is to take a 2-0 series lead.

After their shocking 2-3 defeat in the T20Is in West Indies last year, the side has won nine of their last 11 completed matches. It includes series wins against Ireland and Australia and a drawn series in South Africa.

The third T20I against Afghanistan will be India's final international outing in the format before the T20 World Cup in June. Shivam Dube has been the star with the bat, scoring 123 runs at a strike rate of over 170 without being dismissed yet.

With the ball, Axar Patel has continued his excellent white-ball form, picking up four wickets at an economy of just five per over.

The Men in Blue won the opening two fixtures by six wickets and will look to maintain their unbeaten record against the Afghans in the series finale at Bangalore on January 17.

