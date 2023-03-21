"A proper statement to the cricketing fraternity" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Hardik Pandya's comments over WTC final availability

Senior Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently lauded Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder made it clear that he will not make a comeback into the red-ball team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

He pointed out how Pandya emphasized that he should not be selected for the summit clash as he hasn't contributed anything to India reaching the final.

Reacting to the 29-year-old's comments, Ashwin stated that the player gave a "proper statement" to everyone. Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin said about Hardik Pandya's availability for the WTC final in a video shared on his official YouTube channel:

"We have reached the WTC final, and many felt that Hardik Pandya must return to the Test side. Of course, those opinions were great since Hardik has done well in England with the limited Tests he has played there. But Hardik said that won't do justice and, 'I will come back when I feel it's the right time to play Test cricket. I haven't even played a one percent role in us qualifying for the final.'"

"This is a proper statement to the cricketing fraternity and to the entire world by Hardik Pandya. Just like how Prakash Raj says in the movie 'Anniyan', "He is trying to tell something to this world," Ashwin added.

Notably, Pandya last featured in a Test match in August 2018. During a recent media interaction, he mentioned that it wouldn't be ethical for him if he replaced a member of India's Test team for the WTC final against Australia.

"Hardik Pandya has accepted that he isn't eligible to play Test cricket at the moment" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Hardik Pandya deserves a lot of praise for accepting that he isn't eligible to be a part of India's Test side at the moment.

The seasoned spinner opined that while many tend to blame others for their failures, Pandya made a brave statement by acknowledging the reality. Elaborating further on the talismanic all-rounder's comments, he added:

"We usually get attached to failure or success. Once we fail, we won't accept that the reason for the failure is actually us. We tend to blame others for our failures. We believe in superstitions like a black cat came in front of me when I left and things like that. We find various reasons because, at the end of the day, we are all disappointed.

"So, we try to find these excuses to get the next day going for us. Whereas Hardik Pandya has accepted that he isn't eligible to play Test cricket at the moment. He stressed that people who are eligible must be selected instead of him. That was a big statement coming from a player like him. Hats off to Hardik Pandya."

The much-awaited WTC 2023 final between India and Australia is set to be played at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. Ashwin played a big role in Rohit Sharma and Co. qualifying for the final as he picked up 61 wickets in the cycle.

