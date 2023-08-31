"A very proud moment for me" - Babar Azam on Virat Kohli calling him the 'top batter' across formats

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said Virat Kohli calling him the "top" batter across formats in 2022 was a "very proud" moment that increased his confidence.

Back in 2022, Kohli praised Babar for not changing his attitude and respect toward him despite reaching new levels in the sport. He said such players go a long way and inspire a lot of people.

"It feels very good when someone passes comments like that about you," Babar told Star Sports in a video, a clip of which was released on Thursday. "Virat Kohli's comments about me, that was a very proud moment for me and it felt very good. Some things and some praises give you confidence."

He also remembered their meeting in 2019.

"I went to meet him during the 2019 World Cup," he said. "He was at his peak then and is there now as well. I wanted to take (learn) something from him. I got to learn a lot. I asked him some questions which I needed answers to and he explained everything very nicely."

The two superstars will go head-to-head in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup on September 2.

Babar Azam scored a 150 in the opening match of 2023 Asia Cup

The Pakistani has started the Asia Cup brilliantly. In the tournament opener against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday, he smashed a 131-ball 151 in the first innings. He kept Pakistan's ship steady as three of the top-five batters got out at the other end, before showing free-flowing cricket in a partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed.

This was his 19th century in just his 102nd ODI inning, making him the fastest to reach the landmark. He also became the first captain to score more than 150 runs in an Asia Cup game and this was also the second-highest individual score in Asia Cup history.