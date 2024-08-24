"A true legend of Bangladesh cricket" - Fans react as Mushfiqur Rahim scores 191 in 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Mushfiqur Rahim, on Saturday, August 24, played a marathon knock in the first Test of the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 191 runs off 341 deliveries with the help of one six and 22 boundaries on Day 4. It was his 11th Test century.

Rahim came onto the crease when his team were 147/3. The right-hander shared a 114-run partnership with Litton Das for the sixth wicket and followed that up with a 196-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the seventh wicket, clearing Bangladesh’s first-innings deficit and helping his side take the lead.

Rahim now holds the highest score by any Bangladesh batter in Pakistan. The 37-year-old, however, missed out on the golden opportunity to score his fourth double-century. He was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Mohammad Ali's bowling.

Fans on X lauded Rahim for scoring 191 against Pakistan to help the visitors take the lead. One user wrote:

"A true legend of Bangladesh cricket."

Another user wrote:

"Mushfiqur Rahim's achievements are truly remarkable."

A third user added:

"Feel for Mushfiqur Rahim. He missed his well deserved double hundred."

Here are a few more reactions:

Mushfiqur Rahim helps Bangladesh take 1st innings lead against Pakistan

A clinical batting display from Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh take the first-innings lead against Pakistan on Day 4. Apart from Rahim, Shadman Islam, Litton Das, and Mominul Haque chipped in with scores of 93 (183), 56 (78), and 50 (76), respectively. Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali have bagged two wickets each for Pakistan so far.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 531/7 after 162 overs, with Mehidy (67 off 167) and Hasan Mahmud at the crease. The visitors were leading by 83 runs.

Batting first, the hosts declared for 448/6 in their first innings. Mohammad Rizwan top scored with an unbeaten 171 off 239, while Saud Shakeel scored 141 off 261. The duo shared a 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Saim Ayub also chipped in with a half-century. Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud bagged two wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test live score and updates here.

